St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The first question to Cardinals manager Mike Matheny following St. Louis’ 8-6 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Monday was not about the game but about which pitcher is going next.

“John Lackey is going to be our starting pitcher,” he said.

The identity of the Cardinals’ starter for Game 4 was among the top questions in recent days, and it took on added urgency as Tuesday’s contest now will be an elimination game for St. Louis. Chicago grabbed a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series with the win Monday.

“He’s proven it all season long, as the guy that we go to in big situations, and (Tuesday) is a big situation,” Matheny said. “He’s ready to go on short rest. We’ll get him out a little earlier than he’s accustomed to, but he’s had enough rest, so it’s time to go.”

Several days ago, Matheny seemed to suggest that Lance Lynn would get the call in Game 4.

Lynn had a 12-11 regular-season record with a 3.03 ERA. He last faced the Cubs on Sept. 18, giving up three runs in 3 1/3 innings in an 8-3 Cardinals loss.

Lackey was 13-10 with a 2.77 ERA during the regular season.

“He had a good game against us,” Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant said. “He took a no-hitter into the sixth. He’s a tough pitcher and he’s a competitor.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 100-62, first place in National League Central

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Cubs 2, Cardinals 1

NEXT: NLDS, Game 4, Tuesday -- Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 13-10, 2.77 ERA regular season; 1-0, 0.00 ERA postseason) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 10-7, 3.74 ERA regular season; postseason debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha allowed four home runs in six career postseason appearances prior to allowing three in 4 1/3 innings against the Cubs on Monday. “He just had trouble early on,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “I thought his fastball as he was finishing up was probably the best it’s been all night.” Including four regular-season starts, Wacha has a 7.11 ERA against the Cubs this season.

--1B Stephen Piscotty was 2-for-4 with a homer and two runs. His two-run homer in the ninth inning trimmed the final margin and was his second long ball in three postseason games. Piscotty is 5-for-12 in the series.

--RF Jason Heyward was 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and two RBIs. He recorded his second career postseason homer and first since Game 3 of the 2013 NL Division Series at Los Angeles with the Braves. Heyward had St. Louis’ first hit in the second inning Monday.

--LF Matt Holliday went 1-for-3 with walk and two runs. His first runs of the postseason were the 13th and 14th of his Cardinals career in Division Series action. He is tied with Edgar Renteria for third most in Cardinals history in that category.

--RHP John Lackey (13-10, 2.77 ERA regular season) gets the start Tuesday on three days’ rest as the Cardinals seek to prevent a Cubs clincher in the National League Division Series. Lackey allowed just two hits over 7 1/3 scoreless innings to capture Game 1 of the series. “He’s proven it all season long as the guy that we go to in big situations, and (Tuesday) is a big situation,” manager Mike Matheny said. “He’s ready to go on short rest.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They jumped on Michael for a couple, and I thought he got better as he went and really did manage damage overall.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, on RHP Michael Wacha, who served up three homer balls Monday in the Cardinals’ 8-6 loss to the Cubs.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Carlos Martinez (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 26. He missed the remainder of the regular season and will miss the postseason.

--RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 23, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on July 29. He halted his rehab assignment Aug. 4 due to a setback. He was given a new strength and conditioning program Aug. 11, but was ruled out for the season Sept. 6. He might need surgery.

ROTATION:

RHP John Lackey

LHP Jaime Garcia

RHP Michael Wacha

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Kevin Siegrist

RHP Jonathan Broxton

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Adam Wainwright

LHP Tyler Lyons

RHP Lance Lynn

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Stephen Piscotty

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Reynolds

INF Greg Garcia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Randal Grichuk

RF Jason Heyward

OF Jon Jay

OF Tommy Pham

OF/INF Brandon Moss