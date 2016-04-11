St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- St. Louis was counting on Randal Grichuk as their cleanup hitter this season, but the center field was benched in favor of rookie Jeremy Hazelbaker three times in the Cardinals’ opening six-game road trip.

Grichuk goes into Monday’s home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers with just one hit in 15 at-bats and has struck out eight times.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny left him out of the lineup for the final two games of the weekend series against the Braves in Atlanta, giving Hazelbaker a chance to continue his hot hitting and Grichuk an opportunity to clear his head.

“I feel like when I was going good last year, I wasn’t thinking too much. I was just trusting it,” said Grichuk, who hit 17 homers last year. “Right now, that’s definitely not what I‘m doing. It gets into your head a little bit more and you panic because it’s the start of the year.”

“I can understand where he sees it’s a mental thing right now,” Matheny said. “I just see it as he is having trouble picking up the ball. ... There’s just something that he’s not recognizing to allow him to lay off bad pitches. It’ll come. It happens to everybody, every season. It’s just a matter of how quickly he can get out of it.”

Hazelbaker, meanwhile, homered in his first major league start in Pittsburgh against the Pirates on Wednesday and then went deep again as a pinch hitter on Friday in the series opener against the Braves.

A long-time minor leaguer, Hazelbaker was 2-for-5 with a walk and stolen base Sunday, raising his average to .400. He drove in the tying run in the eighth inning against the Braves before scoring the tie-breaker.

Grichuk entered the game early as a pinch hitter for Matt Adams and played the rest of the way, drawing walks in each of his plate appearances.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-3

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann (0-0, 1.80) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha (0-0, 8:31).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha, who got a no-decision in his first start at Pittsburgh, will face the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in his second home opener for the Cardinals. He got the win against the Cincinnati Reds in 2014, allowing a run over six innings. Wacha is 2-0 with a 5.87 ERA in four career outings against the Brewers. He began last year 7-0 and has a 6-2 career record in April.

--RHP Adam Wainwright, who gave up three runs in six innings while losing on Opening Day at Pittsburgh, struggled against the Braves at Atlanta on Sunday in a no-decision. He allowed five runs on six hits and five walks over five innings, the big hit against him a three-run homer by No. 8 hitter Drew Stubbs in the fourth inning.

--OF/1B Brandon Moss hit a three-run homer in third inning Sunday against the Braves, giving him at least one home run against every major league team in a 10-year career. After being hit by a pitch an inning earlier, Moss connected on a 1-0 changeup for a long blast to center field off Williams Perez. He hit 19 homers last year with Cleveland and the Cardinals, and has 111 home runs for his career.

--OF Jeremy Hazelbaker got his third start in six games Sunday against the Braves and was 2-for-5 with a walk, stolen base, run scored and RBI. The rookie hit a homer in his first start Wednesday in Pittsburgh against the Pirates and went deep again Friday as a pinch hitter in the series opener at Atlanta. He is batting .400.

--CF Randal Grichuk didn’t start for the third time in the Cardinals’ opening six-game road trip, but did draw three walks after entering as a pinch hitter. The Opening Day cleanup hitter began the season 1-for-15 with eight strikeouts. Grichuk had a good spring training and is being counted on heavily this season after hitting 17 homers in 103 games last year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The guys kept going offensively. We just came off a rough series, so it’s good to play better baseball.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, after completing a sweep of the Braves on Sunday.