St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Manager Mike Matheny said all 162 games on the schedule deserve a team’s best effort, and that the fans deserve a refund if a team circles certain games on their worksheet.

That being said, Matheny and his players know St. Louis fans have circled Monday through Wednesday on their schedule. After all, the Chicago Cubs, who eliminated the Cardinals from the playoffs last October, are making their first visit this year with a team that is better than the one which sent the majors’ first 100-win squad in four seasons home.

“I will say this: I know it’s going to be an electric atmosphere in the stadium,” he said. “And I know that the atmosphere in the stands can influence what happens on the field. I‘m tired of talking about it, but we do need the buildup to the game and the excitement.”

One player who will get his first taste of the Cards-Cubs rivalry is infielder Jedd Gyorko, who has played precisely zero important games during his first three seasons with the San Diego Padres.

“I‘m looking forward to it,” he said. “I’ve heard some great things from the guys about it.”

And there’s a pretty good chance he’ll hear a whole lot from about 45,000 fans in the stands about it as well.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-5

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP John Lackey, 2-0, 5.68 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Mike Leake, 0-1, 6.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha got better as Sunday’s game went along and ended up with a solid start, going six innings. Wacha gave up seven hits and three runs, one earned, with a walk and five strikeouts. Wacha didn’t miss a whole lot of bats the first pass through the order, but started getting his fastball down in the strike zone and picked up four strikeouts in his final 2 1/3 innings.

--RHP Mike Leake gets the start Monday night when St. Louis welcomes the Chicago Cubs to town for a three-game series. Leake took a no-decision in Wednesday night’s 6-4 loss to Milwaukee, yielding eight hits and four runs in six innings. He’s experienced a lot of success against the Cubs, compiling a 9-2 record and 3.15 ERA in 19 career starts, his most wins against any opponent.

--SS Ruben Tejada (left quad strain) is expected to be activated from the 15-day DL on Monday, although the team has yet to figure out a corresponding move. Tejada played three games with Double-A Springfield on a rehab assignment. He was injured on March 31 in St. Louis’ spring training finale against the New York Yankees in Tampa.

--C Eric Fryer went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBI doubles, including the game-winner in the bottom of the eighth, while also throwing out Brandon Phillips as he tried to swipe second in the sixth inning of a 3-3 game. Fryer becomes the first Cardinal in 14 years to start a season 5-for-5, and his tie-breaking hit made him 6-for-6. The club record for consecutive hits is 10, last accomplished in 1936 by Joe Medwick.

--INF Greg Garcia went 2-for-3, reaching base three times, and scored a run in a rare start at shortstop. But Garcia also made an error that led to two unearned runs in the fourth inning, and with Tejada apparently ready to go on Monday, someone has to go down to make room. Even though Garcia is a reliable hitter, he might be the one that has to pack his bags.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As a catcher, I‘m definitely going to take more pride in my defense, but I‘m pretty proud of my hitting too.” -- Cardinals C Eric Fryer, after a 3-for-3 day in a win Sunday.