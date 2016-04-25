St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

Cardinals INFs Gyorko, Diaz coming alive

SAN DIEGO -- The bottom two hitters in the Cardinals’ batting order enjoyed the weekend at Petco Park in San Diego.

And neither former Padre Jedd Gyorko or shortstop Aledmys Diaz started Friday night’s game.

Gyorko was 6-for-11 for the series with two homers, a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored. He had three hits both Saturday and Sunday.

Diaz was even better. He went 9-for-11 with a homer, two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. At one point in the series, he had seven straight hits and raised his batting average from .387 to .480.

Diaz raised his batting average 93 points in three days. Gyorko jumped 104 points to .289. And the duo connected on back-to-back homers Sunday to erase a 5-3 Padres lead and set up the Cardinals’ winning rally.

It was Gyorko’s first games at Petco Park since the Padres traded him to St. Louis last winter in exchange for center fielder Jon Jay. When he was introduced as a pinch-hitter Friday night, Gyorko was booed.

“I hope when I go back to St. Louis that they boo me because this worked out pretty well,” joked Gyorko. “Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect. If they want to do their thing and boo me, then whatever.”

“I think especially when he got the reception that he got, it was nice for Jedd to come back and stick it to the team that he was with before,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-8

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 1-1, 2.70 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Zack Greinke, 1-2, 5.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Leake allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits, two walks and a hit batter over five innings Sunday at San Diego. However, he did have his first RBI hit of the season, a fourth-inning single that put the Cardinals temporarily ahead at 3-2. Leake has 24 RBIs in his career, tying Clayton Kershaw for ninth among active pitchers.

--2B Jedd Gyorko’s second homer in as many nights at Petco Park for the Cardinals gives him 31 for his career in the Padres’ downtown home. Gyorko also had a triple Sunday and fell a double short of the cycle. “Since this was only the second triple of my career, I think I just blew my best shot at the cycle,” Gyorko said.

--RHP Trevor Rosenthal picked up his fifth save of the season Sunday. It was his first save at Petco Park -- and the first save recorded by a Cardinals closer at Petco Park since Eduardo Sanchez had one on May 24, 2011.

--CF Randal Grichuk, who homered for the Cardinals’ lone run in the series opener Friday night, went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs on Sunday. It was the first time this season that he had three hits and three RBIs in a game. Grichuk scored in all three games and has scored at least one run in 11 of the Cardinals’ past 12 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To come back here and play well, definitely it didn’t hurt. It worked out pretty well getting booed.” -- 2B Jedd Gyorko, who went 3-for-5 Sunday at San Diego. He was traded to the Cardinals last winter in the deal that sent CF Jon Jay to the Padres.