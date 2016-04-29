St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The St. Louis Cardinals were not particularly pleased to learn that their getaway day in Arizona was actually a getaway night, giving them precious little recovery time before opening a 10-game homestand on Friday night.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said before the Cardinals lost 3-0 to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. “This is a shame. It’s going to be a long night. I think most of us will watch the sun come up on the way home on the drive back from the airport.”

The Diamondbacks’ victory started at 6:40 p.m. MST and was over in a crisp 2 hours, 25 minutes, but including the 3 1/2 hour plane flight to St. Louis and the two-hour time change, the Cardinals could have been expected to touch down at about 5 a.m. CDT.

Union rules say a team must have an off day if it travels across three time zones, but there is no other prohibition against night travel. Teams usually try to work reciprocal arrangements with opposing teams -- you play an afternoon game on getaway day and we will when you come to town.

Arizona had a complication Thursday, however. All its Thursday games are “throwback Thursdays,” when the team wears purple to honor the original colors and celebrates the franchise’s early years.

Teams are given a chance to voice concerns when the first draft of the schedule is presented, but the only actual rule in play is the three-time-zone rule.

The Cardinals begin their homestand with a three-game series against the National League East-leading Washington Nationals before a four-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies and a three-game series against a fellow NL Central toughie, the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Right-hander Mike Leake, the Cardinals’ scheduled Friday starter, flew home Thursday to stay in his normal rhythm.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 3-0, 2.17 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Mike Leake, 0-2, 5.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha had a season-high nine strikeouts Wednesday, although two home runs -- one a one-handed fly ball by Arizona C Chris Hermmann that drifted over the right field fence -- did him in in a 3-0 loss to Arizona. Wacha (2-1) made his third consecutive quality start. “It’s a crazy ballpark, and a couple of swings can beat you,” Wacha said. “Pitches and command, everything felt good tonight. I was real happy with the way the ball was coming out of my hand.”

--1B Matt Adams was 0-for-3 with a walk Thursday in his first start since April 22, his long fly ball to the warning track in right to end the game finishing a few feet short of a home run. “We like what we’ve seen from some of his pinch-hit at-bats,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said before the game. “He’s working on things, and it seems to be coming together, so get him on the field.”

--SS Aledmys Diaz was 0-for-3 on Thursday, his first hitless game since April 19. Diaz led the major leagues in batting average entering the game after accumulating enough plate appearances to qualify on Wednesday, and he still leads the league at .446. He needed 69 plate appearances to quality, and he has 69. Diaz had reached based in 13 straight games, including one game when he singled in his only plate appearance and another in which he walked in his only plate appearance. He was 5-for-12 in the first three games of the Arizona series after going 9-for-11 in a three-game series in San Diego to start the road trip.

--LF Matt Holliday was 1-for-4 with a double in his second straight start in what was a stop-and-start series. Holliday, 36, missed Tuesday’s game with a right leg cramp that he sustained in the third inning Monday, and he was removed for a pinch runner in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s game after his double gave the Cardinals a 7-3 lead. The Cardinals are ever cautious of Holliday, who missed 72 games last season with a right quadriceps strain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was his best stuff. You could see that right from the start. Just had the great fastball and could be overpowering at times. Locating on a downhill plane at the bottom of the zone. You could tell that was going to make everything else fall in place.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, on RHP Michael Wacha, who struck out nine but wound up with the loss as St. Louis fell 30 to Arizona on Thursday.