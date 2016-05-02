St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Over the last four seasons, The St. Louis Cardinals fashioned a winning percentage of .541 against winning teams, the best in the majors.

But as it cleans up the wreckage of a lost weekend against Washington and girds for a four-game visit from Philadelphia, the Cardinals have to do something to reverse an early-season trend that suggests a rocky year if it isn’t turned soon.

In its nine games against winning teams this year (Pittsburgh, Chicago Cubs, Washington), St. Louis is 1-8 and has been outscored 42-19. The Cardinals are averaging 5.7 runs per game and have outscored their opponents by 34 runs, but are 12-13 because they aren’t beating good teams.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker suggested the weekend’s difficult schedule, which saw St. Louis arrive home after 4 a.m. Friday after wrapping up a series Thursday night in Arizona, might have contributed to the Cardinals’ difficulties in this series.

How much it did, no one really knows. However, St. Louis under any circumstances hasn’t been able to produce the same type of offense against the elite teams that it does against sub-.500 squads.

There’s five months for that trend to change, but if it doesn’t soon, the Cardinals will continue to exhaust a margin of error that is beginning to shrink by the day.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-13

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 2-1, 3.81 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 1-3, 7.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Martinez dominated Washington for five innings, but was belted around on his third pass through the order and ate his first loss of the year. Martinez gave up a run in the sixth and back-to-back homers in the seventh on consecutive pitches. He gave up seven hits and four runs over 6 2/3 innings with no walks and eight strikeouts.

--RHP Adam Wainwright tries to build on his first win of the season at Arizona Wednesday night when he opens a four-game series Monday night with Philadelphia. Wainwright was touched for four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings by the Diamondbacks, but looked better at times than he’s looked in the first month. He’s 5-2 with a 2.57 ERA in 12 career outings against the Phillies.

--SS Jhonny Peralta (left thumb) took grounders on Sunday as well as what were termed “controlled swings” by manager Mike Matheny. Peralta hasn’t played this season after being injured early in spring training. The goal is for Peralta, the National League’s All-Star starter last year, to be able to start a rehab assignment in three weeks.

--C Brayan Pena (left knee) has started using an antigravity treadmill, but is still at least two weeks away from being able to make more significant progress in his rehab. Pena was injured late in spring training while slipping on dugout steps at the Nationals’ spring training stadium in Viera, Fla., and hasn’t been able to play yet. He was a free-agent signee in December.

--1B Brandon Moss kept St. Louis from being shut out with a two-out solo shot in the ninth inning, his sixth homer of the year. It was originally ruled a double, but a crew chief review gave Moss the homer as the ball clearly made it over the wall in left-center. Moss is batting only .227 for the year, but is dangerous in the ninth inning, going 4-for-8 with two homers and five runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The only thing I can control is to come here and help my team to win. That’s my main focus. I have nothing more to say about it.” -- RHP Carlos Martinez, who is the defendant in a civil lawsuit filed by Diana Molina in Florida on April 21 -- alleging assault, libel and slander -- for more than $1.5 million.

