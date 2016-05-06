St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Having won three of four against Philadelphia, the St. Louis Cardinals are 15-14 and will try to leapfrog 15-14 Pittsburgh this weekend in the National League Central when the Pirates come to Busch Stadium for three games.

While Cardinals manager Mike Matheny was thrilled with Wednesday night’s ninth-inning victory and with the way Jaime Garcia pitched in Thursday’s 4-0 victory, Matheny isn’t ready to declare St. Louis on the verge of making a run at first-place Chicago.

“You would hope winning three of four against the Phillies would create some momentum, but let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves here,” Matheny said.

“We think we can win a lot of ballgames, but in order to do that, we need production from everybody, not just our big guns.”

After losing three consecutive home games to Washington, the Cardinals needed a strong series against Philadelphia and capped it Thursday when Garcia allowed only two hits in seven innings.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-14

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Friday -- Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano 2-1, 3.86) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez 4-1, 2.60)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Matt Adams left Thursday’s game in the fifth inning for precautionary reasons with a left knee contusion. Manager Mike Matheny said Adams is day-to-day and that it would have made no sense to leave him in the game.

--RF Stephen Piscotty recorded his major league-leading 15th hit with runners in scoring position and his team-leading 19th and 20th RBIs with a two-out, seventh-inning ground rule double Thursday.

--RHP Trevor Rosenthal has not allowed a run in his last five appearances, but has not pitched in a save situation since April 24 at San Diego.

--3B Matt Carpenter posted his sixth multi-hit game this season. He was 2-for-4 on Thursday.

--LHP Jaime Garcia snapped a personal three-game losing streak to the Phillies, beating them for the first time since July 21, 2010. ... Garcia has a 1.61 ERA this season in day games and a 5.06 ERA in night games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”You do feel it when you hit it well. But really, I could care less how far it was.‘’ --Brandon Moss, on his 462-foot home run Thursday -- the longest by a left-hander batter in Busch Stadium history.