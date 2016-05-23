St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- When the St. Louis Cardinals start a three-game series Monday night in Busch Stadium with the Chicago Cubs, all they'll need to do to remind themselves of last year's 100-win team is look into the other dugout.

There, they'll find John Lackey taking the mound. Last year's de facto staff ace after Adam Wainwright was injured in April, Lackey is 4-2 with a 3.31 earned run average for the Cubs.

By contrast, Wainwright will go to the mound with a 5.92 ERA, although he at least threw 6 2/3 shutout innings Wednesday night against Colorado. His quest to find a rhythm has hampered the rotation, although he's far from the only issue.

Carlos Martinez has dropped his last four starts, pitching to a 5.85 ERA in that span and averaging only five innings per start. Mike Leake was brutal in April before authoring a May turnaround with three straight wins.

Michael Wacha hasn't won a start since April 22 and Jaime Garcia was shelled for 10 hits and five runs in only 2 1/3 innings Sunday. The result: A rotation ERA of 4.24 through 44 games, more than a run higher than last year's 3.13 ERA through 44 games.

If St. Louis is to make a run at a fifth straight playoff berth, let alone a fourth straight NL Central title, the numbers over the last 118 games need to look a lot more like 2015.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-21

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP John Lackey, 4-2, 3.31 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 4-3, 5.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jaime Garcia simply didn't have anything Sunday -- command, movement or fortune -- and he was knocked out after 2 1/3 innings in his fourth loss. Garcia gave up 10 hits and five runs with a walk and no strikeouts in his shortest start since June 5, 2012. Garcia got just one swing and miss on 54 pitches, but he also was victimized by bad luck as three of the 10 Diamondbacks' hits were seeing-eye jobs.

--RHP Adam Wainwright seeks his fifth consecutive win Monday night when he opens a three-game series against the Cubs. Wainwright is coming off his best outing of the year, when he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings Wednesday night in a 2-0 verdict over Colorado. He is 12-7 with a 3.95 ERA in 37 career outings (28 starts) against Chicago, including a 3-0 Opening Night win last year at Wrigley Field.

--OF Matt Holliday got Sunday off after going 0-for-3 Saturday, dropping to 2-for-19 on the homestand and 0-for-11 since a first-inning single Thursday night. Holliday's average is down to .236, which makes it more remarkable that St. Louis has remained one of baseball's highest-scoring offenses without consistent production from its No. 3 hitter. He figures to be back in there Monday night.

--SS Jhonny Peralta (left thumb) got the day off Sunday at Class A Peoria after trying his hand at third base in Saturday night's game. Peralta went 0-for-2 and started a double play before leaving the game after four innings. Peralta, who will return to action Monday morning, is playing some third base on his rehab stint to give the Cardinals more flexibility when he returns from the 15-day disabled list.

--LF Brandon Moss snapped a streak of 12 games without a homer when he drilled a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth, giving him eight for the season. It was the longest stretch between homers this year for Moss, second on the team in homers to Matt Carpenter. Moss is hitting only .218 but slugging .482, as more than half his 24 hits are for extra bases.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "No excuse, I just didn't get the job done. I just didn't have my stuff. I couldn't get the movement I wanted. A lot of those balls they hit, they put some good swings on them. I gave up a lot of balls in the air." -- LHP Jaime Garcia, after getting knocked out in the third inning of the Cardinals' 7-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday.