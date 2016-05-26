St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- As the St. Louis Cardinals hit the road for a four-game series in Washington that starts Thursday night, they will hope for a better showing than the home sweep they absorbed at the end of April.

If Randal Grichuk keeps swinging the bat as he did in a just-completed series with the Chicago Cubs, the Cardinals’ explosive offense should compete better with the Nationals’ vaunted starting pitching than it did four weeks ago.

Grichuk drove in runs in all three games of the series, homering to win the first game and popping a solo shot off Jake Arrieta in the second inning on Wednesday. Most impressive was that Grichuk wasn’t in pull mode, belting both long balls to right-center along with his RBI single in his second at-bat off Arrieta.

Grichuk said he has been doing a better job of maintaining his base lately, which allows him to stay on the ball longer and hit it with authority to right-center. Should he keep doing that, defenses who are playing him as an extreme pull hitter may have to rethink that notion.

“I felt really comfortable up there,” he said. “I didn’t feel overmatched at all. I felt like I had some really good at-bats and good swings.”

Should Grichuk continue to use the whole field as he did in this series, his .241 batting average -- and perhaps his place in the order -- should continue to rise as the season progresses.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-23

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Mike Leake, 3-3, 4.07 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, 3-4, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Martinez dropped his fifth straight start Wednesday, the culprit being a six-run second inning in which he needed 38 pitches to escape. Martinez has allowed 19 runs in 25 innings over his five consecutive defeats and gave the appearance at times in this outing of being a thrower. Martinez threw 103 pitches in five innings, far too many to enjoy success.

--RHP Mike Leake gets the call Thursday night when St. Louis starts a four-game series in Washington. Leake has won three straight outings, blanking Arizona on four hits over seven innings Saturday in a 6-2 verdict. In his career against the Nationals, Leake is 3-4 with a 4.98 ERA in 10 starts, including a 5-4 loss on April 29 in Busch Stadium, where he allowed five runs in seven innings.

--RHP Mitch Harris (right elbow) was transferred from the 15-day DL to the 60-day DL Wednesday morning. Harris was injured in the spring and had to halt a throwing program shortly after going on the DL. While he’s started throwing again, there is no timetable for his return. As a rookie last year, Harris went 2-1 with a 3.67 ERA in 26 appearances.

--SS Jhonny Peralta (left thumb) was scheduled to play Wednesday night at Class A Peoria in the fifth game of his rehab assignment. It’s likely Peralta will move on to Double-A Springfield to continue his rehab stint as soon as Thursday. In his first four rehab games, Peralta is 3-for-10 with a double and a run.

--OF Jose Martinez was acquired from Kansas City Wednesday morning for cash considerations. The 27-year-old Martinez, who has played 800 minor league games, won the Pacific Coast League batting title last year at Omaha, batting .384 with 10 homers and 60 RBIs. Martinez was hitting .298 this year in 56 games for Omaha, and will be assigned to Triple-A Memphis.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”To put up runs like that against arguably the best (pitcher) in the game is huge, “but it’s disappointing that we couldn’t win the game.” -- OF Randal Grichuk, after the Cardinals scored four runs against Cubs starter Jake Arrieta but still lost Wednesday.