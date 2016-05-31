St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Cardinals infielder Greg Garcia, 26, remembers vividly playing for Double-A Springfield in the St. Louis system in 2012.

He said several players had successful years and could have been promoted to Triple-A, but the Cardinals kept the group together as they won the Texas League title.

“I will never forget that year,” said Garcia, who hit .284 that year with 10 years. “We had a real good roster.”

Now the California native is making a contribution at the big league level with many of those same 2012 teammates.

As the Cardinals begin a series on Monday at Milwaukee, St. Louis manager Mike Matheny knows he can count on Garcia. During a four-game series in Washington he started at third base Friday and Saturday and then started at shortstop on Sunday.

“That’s just a young player taking advantage,” Matheny said. “Give a guy a chance and watch him run and let him do his thing. Just good baseball plays. Laying the bunt down, doing a nice job in the field. It’s fun when you can bring up a young player and he’s got that energy.”

Garcia made his big league debut with 14 games with the Cardinals in 2014, then played in 49 games with St. Louis and 94 with Triple-A Memphis last season. He hit .240 in 75 at-bats last season with the Cardinals.

During the series against the Nationals, Garcia had a home run to the opposite field in right, had a bunt single and saved a few runs with plays at third base. He had a .647 average in his first 17 at-bats in the majors this year, then went 1-for-5 on Sunday and has a .545 average.

So how valuable is Garcia? When Matt Carpenter came off the paternity list Saturday the team designated veteran infielder Ruben Tejada for assignment and kept Garcia on the roster.

Garcia had been called up from Memphis on Thursday when Carpenter joined his wife, who had the couple’s first child -- a girl. Garcia made the Opening Day roster for the Cardinals but was sent back to Memphis even though he was hitting .600 at the time.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 4-5, 4.25 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Junior Guerra, 3-0, 3.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha allowed four hits and three runs in six innings Sunday. He did not allow a hit in the first three innings before Washington scored four runs in the fourth. “Michael was good today. Shame we couldn’t score him some runs. He had the one inning, and after that and before that he was extremely good. I thought it was one of his best,” said manager Mike Matheny. But Wacha is now 2-6. “Definitely a step forward. I felt like I was locating a lot better down in the zone and staying down in the zone. It’s a good start to build off of. Just have to continue between starts getting better,” he said.

--RHP Carlos Martinez will start on Monday at Milwaukee. He is 4-5 with a 4.25 ERA this season and has lost five in a row. He has held foes to a .100 average in the first inning, the sixth-best mark in the league. He will be making his 10th start of the year and 46th of his career. Martinez has made four starts in his career at Milwaukee, and three at Miller Park. He had a 0.59 ERA in three starts at Miller Park last year.

--1B Matt Adams was back in the starting lineup Sunday, his first start since Thursday when he left in the fifth inning with back problems. He did not play Friday and then had a two-run pinch-hit double on Saturday night. He was 0-for-2 Sunday with an RBI.

--C Eric Fryer, the backup catcher for the Cardinals, got the start on Sunday. Yadier Molina got the day off while Fryer hit No. 8 in the order. Fryer was 0-of-4 against the Nationals.

--INF Jedd Gyorko made the start at second base on Sunday -- his first start of the series. He was 2-for-3 against the Nationals and has a .235 average.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Definitely a step forward. I felt like I was locating a lot better down in the zone and staying down in the zone. It’s a good start to build off of. Just have to continue between starts getting better.” -- Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha, who allowed four hits and three runs in six innings Sunday.