Twins benefit from Milone’s stellar start

MINNEAPOLIS -- With runs at a premium, the Minnesota Twins needed a sterling performance from their starting pitcher.

The Twins got just what the doctor ordered Wednesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals, getting seven strong innings from left-hander Tommy Milone in a 3-1 win at Target Field.

Milone allowed one run and five hits, walking none and striking out five, to pick up his first victory since April 16. It was Milone’s second consecutive outing of seven innings and his third in seven starts overall this season.

“From the first pitch to the last, it felt like I was in control out there,” Milone said. “Getting ahead was key and staying ahead. When I wasn’t ahead, getting back into counts with good pitches not with stuff left over the plate.”

After struggling with control during his first handful of starts this season, Milone was optioned to Triple-A on May 1 to work on cutting down his walks. After issuing 11 bases on balls in his first four starts, he has had only two in three starts since being recalled June 3.

Milone said the key is aggressiveness.

“The four games I had up here before being sent down, I had too many walks. I was nibbling around the plate,” Milone said. “I needed to go down there and be aggressive, then come here and do the same thing.”

The win improved Minnesota to 5-11 in June after going 20-7 in May. It was the third time in the last 11 games that the Twins provided their starter with more than two runs.

“Tough to come by in this series, that’s for sure,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “But we got enough runs and Tommy made them stand up.”

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Cardinals.

Twins closer Glen Perkins entered with two outs in the eighth and got the final four outs for his league-leading 23rd save in 23 opportunities.

The Cardinals also got a strong pitching performance from their starter, right-hander Carlos Martinez (7-3). He gave up two runs (one earned), five hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

It was just the third time in 13 outings this season that the Cardinals lost a game started by Martinez.

“I thought he was good, kept his composure and kept us in the game,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “We gotta score him some runs. Gotta get more than one.”

Twins shortstop Eduardo Nunez went 2-for-2 with a single, a double and two RBIs, including an infield single in the eighth that allowed left fielder Eddie Rosario to score, making it 3-1. Nunez also walked and raised his season batting average to .323.

St. Louis scored first in the second, opening the inning with a double and a single. Two batters later, a single up the middle by right fielder Jason Heyward gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

A double steal put two runners in scoring position, but Milone worked out of the jam, getting two strikeouts to end the threat.

“We had a chance there to do a little bit more,” Matheny said.

The Twins got a leadoff double of their own in the fourth when third baseman Trevor Plouffe hit the ball into the left field corner. After a single by Rosario, Plouffe scored on an error by Cardinals first baseman Mark Reynolds on a pick-off attempt. Rosario moved to third on the error and scored on a sacrifice fly by Nunez.

“Giving extra bases, giving outs is not a good recipe when we’re not able to get a whole lot going against their starter,” Matheny said.

NOTES: Cardinals SS Jhonny Peralta was the team’s designated hitter with the series shifting to Minnesota. Pete Kozma started at short and batted ninth. ... The Twins released RHP Tim Stauffer after designating him for assignment last week. ... The Twins agreed to terms with LHP Tyler Jay, the No. 6 overall pick in last week’s draft. Jay will be assigned to Class A Fort Myers. ... The Cardinals and Twins will play the final game of their two-game series on Thursday afternoon at Target Field. St. Louis’ Jaime Garcia (2-3, 2.06 ERA) will face Minnesota’s Mike Pelfrey (5-3, 3.18).