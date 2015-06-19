EditorsNote: fixes quote attribution in 17th graf

Vargas blasts Twins past Cardinals in ninth

MINNEAPOLIS -- Given a second chance to be the hero, Kennys Vargas came through in the biggest of spots.

Vargas, the hulking designated hitter turned first baseman of the Minnesota Twins, smacked an off-speed pitch over the right-field wall with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Twins to a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Target Field on Thursday.

It was a remarkable turn of events for the 24-year-old Vargas, who had grounded into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded and one out just two innings earlier.

After the double play, Twins manager Paul Molitor told Vargas he might get another chance to make a difference. Molitor’s words of wisdom ended up being prophetic.

“You never know how things will transpire,” Molitor said. “Those are the moments you look to see how your young players respond.”

It has been a tough season for Vargas, who already has been sent down and recalled from Triple-A. Since returning to Minnesota on June 6, Vargas hadn’t hit much of anything hard and entered the game with just three hits in 23 at-bats since his recall.

“This game, I was just trying to have fun,” Vargas said. “I wasn’t having fun a lot the games before. This morning, I was talking to Molitor and he told me to have fun, take off some of the pressure and play my game.”

Vargas’ ninth-inning heroics were set up in part by a tying solo blast by designated hitter Joe Mauer, who got the Twins on the board with an opposite-field shot on a full count with two outs in the eighth inning. The homer was his third of the season.

“It was looking a little bit grim there because both pitchers were locked in,” Molitor said. “A huge hit. Kept us in the game and gave us a chance.”

Twins right-hander Mike Pelfrey didn’t figure into the decision, but he pitched eight innings of one-run ball, allowing only a solo homer to Cardinals right fielder Jason Heyward.

With the game still scoreless and two outs, Pelfrey fell behind Heyward 3-1 and left a fastball over the heart of the plate that Heyward yanked over the wall in right for his sixth of the year.

Pelfrey threw his hands to his head and bent over at the waist disgusted with himself.

“The Cardinals are the best team in baseball for a reason,” Pelfrey said. “Those guys pitch, they play defense and they were tough on us all series. Coming in, I knew it was going to be a tough one.”

Cardinals left-hander Jaime Garcia was good, too, pitching six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and a pair of walks while striking out four.

“He threw terrific,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “Really had a good feel for everything; fastball was sinking on both sides of the plate, he had a little bit of a cutter, his changeup was plus, was smart with his curveball. Just a shame we couldn’t make more of it.”

Carlos Villanueva took the loss, giving up Vargas’ homer after retiring the first two batters he faced in the ninth.

“I threw the pitch I wanted to,” Villanueva said. “I shook to it, I threw it, he hit it. In those situations, there’s no room for mistakes. You give up a run and you lose.”

Minnesota’s Blaine Boyer earned his second victory, working around a leadoff double in the top of the ninth, preserving the 1-1 tie.

Minnesota and St. Louis each swept the home portion of the two-game home-and-home series, with the Cardinals winning Monday and Tuesday at Busch Stadium. Minnesota won 3-1 at Target Field on Wednesday night.

The winning teams in the four games combined to score just 11 runs.

NOTES: Cardinals C Yadier Molina earned a day off in the field; he was the designated hitter and batted fifth. Tony Cruz got the start behind the plate and batted ninth. ... Twins DH/1B Kennys Vargas hit eighth in the order on Thursday. It’s the lowest Vargas has batted in his career. ... The Cardinals return to National League play on Friday when they open a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. ... The Twins continue their interleague schedule on Friday when they open a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs at Target Field.