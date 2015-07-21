Preview: Cardinals at White Sox

After enjoying a day off following an 18-inning marathon, the St. Louis Cardinals look to return to their winning ways when they open an abbreviated two-game interleague series at the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Kolten Wong belted a solo homer to lead off the 13th frame, but St. Louis failed to come up with other big hits in a 3-1 setback to the New York Mets on Sunday.

All-Star shortstop Jhonny Peralta is 12-for-28 with two homers in his last six games, but the majors-best Cardinals have only a 2-4 mark to show for it. Michael Wacha will get the nod on Tuesday after originally-scheduled starter Carlos Martinez was pressed into duty in the marathon loss to the Mets. “We’re going to play on Tuesday,” manager Robin Ventura said after Chicago found itself in the basement of the American League Central with four losses in its last five contests. “I know everybody wants to talk about (selling at the trade deadline), but we’re going to play as hard as we can against St. Louis.”

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (Chicago), WPWR (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (10-3, 2.93 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (3-2, 3.80)

Wacha walked away with his second straight no-decision on July 8 despite allowing a season high-tying five runs in six innings of St. Louis’ 6-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs. The 24-year-old also yielded five runs in a setback to Philadelphia on June 21, but followed that up with two strong outings. Wacha has yet to face the White Sox in his career.

Rodon worked his way out of trouble despite matching a season high with six walks in as many scoreless innings en route to a no-decision versus the Cubs on July 10. The 22-year-old only allowed two hits in the outing, but remained winless in his last three starts. Rodon has pitched well at home during his rookie season, posting a 3-1 mark with a 2.87 ERA heading into his first career start versus St. Louis.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago LF Melky Cabrera has two doubles among his five hits and scored twice over the last three games.

2. Cardinals C Yadier Molina is 4-for-26 in eight career games versus the White Sox.

3. Chicago DH Jose Abreu is 1-for-9 with four strikeouts in his last two contests.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 3, White Sox 1