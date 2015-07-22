Preview: Cardinals at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have the misfortune of playing the two teams with the best records in their respective leagues in back-to-back series, and so far they are not faring well. The White Sox will try to split the current series at one win apiece when they host the major league-best St. Louis Cardinals in the finale of a two-game interleague set on Wednesday.

Chicago dropped three of four to American League-leading Kansas City over the weekend and suffered an 8-5 loss in Tuesday’s opener to the Cardinals. The White Sox (42-49) were trying to decide over the All-Star break if it was time to enter the trade market as sellers and are certainly trending in that direction with an eight-game road trip coming up after they finish with St. Louis. The Cardinals are firmly on the buyer side of the market but don’t have too many glaring holes thanks to the successful return from injury by Matt Holliday (grand slam on Tuesday) and the major-league debut of top prospect Stephen Piscotty. Chicago will send John Danks to the mound trying to avoid the sweep while St. Louis counters with Lance Lynn.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (7-5, 2.89 ERA) vs. White Sox LH John Danks (5-8, 4.98)

Lynn began his second half with a gem against the New York Mets on Friday, allowing one run and three hits in seven innings while striking out nine to earn the win. The 28-year-old surrendered two or fewer earned runs in seven of his last eight starts. Lynn did not factor in the decision against Chicago on June 30 despite allowing one run in six innings and is 1-0 with a 0.68 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 13 1/3 total innings against the White Sox.

Danks sandwiched two great starts around one dud in his last three outings and blanked Kansas City over six frames to earn a win on Friday. The veteran Texan did not yield a home run in any of his last three starts and worked around four walks on Friday. Danks, who has spent his entire major-league career with Chicago, is facing St. Louis for the first time – the only team he has never faced.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals RHPs Mitch Harris (groin strain) and Jordan Walden (biceps inflammation) and LHP Jaime Garcia (groin strain) will all begin rehab assignments this week.

2. Chicago 3B Tyler Saladino has hit safely in seven straight games and homered in each of the last two.

3. St. Louis 3B Matt Carpenter, who was dropped to No. 7 in the lineup on Tuesday, went 2-for-5 for his first hits since the All-Star break.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, White Sox 2