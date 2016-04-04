Preview: Cubs at Angels

Chicago Cubs fans have been waiting for next year since 1908, but the return of a talented young nucleus from last season’s team that reached the National League Championship Series and the addition of several high-profile free agents has propelled high expectations that this finally could be the year the Cubs end their drought. They’ll begin that quest against another team with high hopes when they open a two-game road series against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

The Cubs made a splash in the offseason by signing outfielder Jason Heyward, second baseman Ben Zobrist and pitcher John Lackey to go along with an impressive group of young stars that includes Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. The Angels have missed the playoffs in five of the last six years but solidified their defense by trading for shortstop Andrelton Simmons and have a dangerous duo in the middle of the lineup with Mike Trout and Albert Pujols. Newcomer Yunel Escobar also figures to be a spark at the top of the lineup and has had success against Cubs ace Jake Arrieta, going 7-for-19 with a homer against him. Arrieta is in line for his second career Opening Day start and will oppose Garrett Richards, who makes his first start on Opening Day.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, ABC 7 (Chicago), ESPN2

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (2015: 22-6, 1.77 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (2015: 15-12, 3.65)

Arrieta will be hard-pressed to pick up where he left off last year, when he won his last 11 decisions en route to the NL Cy Young Award. The 30-year-old recorded 20 straight quality starts to finish the 2015 campaign and allowed more than two earned runs only once during that stretch. Arrieta has struggled to an 0-1 record and 7.47 ERA in three starts against the Angels, but he hasn’t faced them since 2012.

Richards looked like a bona fide ace in 2014 before having his season cut short by a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, and he took a step back in his return from the injury last year. The 27-year-old closed the season with four straight quality starts, however, and allowed three runs or fewer in seven of his last eight outings. Richards has been tough to beat at home, going 21-10 with a 3.47 ERA in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago SS Addison Russell, one of nine Cubs who reached double digits in home runs last season, led the team with five blasts in spring training.

2. Simmons hit safely in the final 10 games of 2015, batting .351 over that stretch.

3. Zobrist, who has spent his entire career in the American League, is 6-for-11 with a homer versus Richards.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Angels 3