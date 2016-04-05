Preview: Cubs at Angels

The Chicago Cubs face enormous expectations as the heavy favorites to win the World Series - even though they haven’t done so since 1908 - as they visit the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday in the finale of their season-opening two-game set. Chicago offered a glimpse of what it appears capable of doing on a consistent basis with a shut-down performance by reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta and plenty of offense in Monday’s 9-0 victory.

“Last year, I don’t think anyone really had a good sense of what to expect from the season,” general manager Jed Hoyer told reporters after the Cubs were ahead of schedule by reaching the NL Championship Series. “... This year, I think we do.” Chicago lead-off hitter Dexter Fowler was late to the party during the offseason, signing a one-year contract with a mutual option for 2017 near the start of spring training. Fowler was ready on Monday, however, going 3-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored after leaving Sunday’s exhibition finale because of tightness in his left side. Chicago’s Jon Lester makes his 2016 debut after it recently was revealed that a 2014 MRI discovered a bone chip in his pitching elbow and opposes fellow left-hander Andrew Heaney, who had an impressive rookie season in 2015.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago Plus, FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (2015: 11-12, 3.34 ERA) vs. Angels LH Andrew Heaney (2015: 6-4, 3.49)

Lester called the bone chip a non-issue but acknowledged that if it moves, he could need surgery. The 32-year-old Washington native, who suffered only the second losing season of his career in 2015, is 4-4 with a 3.93 ERA in 11 starts versus Los Angeles - 2-2, 4.76 in five turns at Angel Stadium. Lester was sharp in spring training, yielding four earned runs and striking out 19 while permitting 15 hits and three walks in 17 innings over four starts.

Heaney hit the wall last season, posting a 1.80 ERA in his first six starts - earning American League Rookie of the Month for July in the process - before recording a 4.55 ERA in his final 12 turns. “If he keeps making the progress he’s shown from last spring, he’s going to have a big year for us,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia told reporters about the 24-year-old Oklahoma native, who pitched a career-high 184 innings between Triple-A Salt Lake City and the majors. Heaney allowed five runs, 23 hits and four walks while striking out 19 in 20 spring innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels 1B Albert Pujols hit 40 of his 560 home runs (14th on the all-time list) last season and needs 24 to move past Mark McGwire for 10th place.

2. The Cubs had four players younger than 25 in their lineup on Opening Day (3B Kris Bryant, SS Addison Russell, LF Kyle Schwarber and DH Jorge Soler) for the first time since 1975, when Pete LaCock (1B), Manny Trillo (2B), Bill Madlock (3B) and Steve Swisher (C) started.

3. SS Andrelton Simmons, 3B Yunel Escobar and LF Daniel Nava made their Los Angeles debuts Monday, with Nava recording a single in their combined 10 at-bats.

PREDICTION: Cubs 3, Angels 2