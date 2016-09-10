Preview: Cubs at Astros

The Chicago Cubs have clinched their first back-to-back 90-win seasons since 1928-30, and they have their sights set on ending an even longer drought. The Cubs continue the quest for their first World Series title in 108 years with the second contest of their three-game interleague series against the host Houston Astros on Saturday afternoon.

The Cubs opened the series with a 2-0 victory, reducing their magic number to clinch their first National League Central title since 2008 to seven. The lone runs came on MVP candidate Kris Bryant’s two run homer – his 37th of the season, matching Colorado’s Nolan Arenado for the NL lead. The Astros have dropped three straight to fall 2 1/2 games behind Detroit and Baltimore in the race for the second American League wild card. Houston is in the midst of a make-or-break stretch of six straight home games against division leaders, with AL West leader Texas visiting for three games when the Cubs leave town.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH John Lackey (9-7, 3.36 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (9-10, 4.96)

Lackey came off the disabled list Sunday and held San Francisco to two runs - one earned - and one hit over five solid innings. It was an encouraging return to form for the 37-year-old, who posted five straight quality starts before landing on the DL. Lackey is 2-1 with a 4.37 ERA in four career turns against the Astros and has split a pair of outings at Minute Maid Park.

McHugh has endured a disappointing campaign compared to his previous two seasons, though he has won his last two decisions. The 29-year-old gave up five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings Sunday at Texas but did not factor in the decision. McHugh’s only appearance against the Cubs was a two-inning relief stint in 2013 in which he gave up three runs and five hits.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros SS Carlos Correa (shoulder) missed his third straight game Friday but is optimistic he will be able to return this weekend.

2. The Cubs have won seven straight and 19 of their last 26 interleague games, posting a 14-4 record this season.

3. Houston INF Alex Bregman is 14-for-37 with two homers during his eight-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Astros 4