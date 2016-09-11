Preview: Cubs at Astros

The light at the end of the tunnel is coming closer for the Houston Astros, who try to keep their playoff hopes alive amidst a stretch of 13 straight games against first-place teams. The Astros play their 10th consecutive game against a division leader Sunday when they host the Chicago Cubs in the rubber match of a three-game series.

The Astros snapped a three-game skid and evened the series with a 2-1 win Saturday, keeping pace in the murky American League wild-card race. Houston is 2 1/2 games behind Baltimore for the second wild card. Chicago missed a chance to trim its magic number to clinch the National League Central, which is seemingly inevitable with a 15-game lead on St. Louis. The Cubs are trying to avoid dropping back-to-back series for the first time since the All-Star break.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (16-6, 2.84 ERA) vs. Astros RH Mike Fiers (10-6, 4.29)

Arrieta took a tough loss last time out against San Francisco, allowing three runs (two earned) over six innings in a 3-2 setback. The 30-year-old has just two quality starts in his last five outings and has issued 17 walks in 31 2/3 innings over that span. Arrieta has never faced the Astros.

Fiers has danced around trouble his last two starts, allowing 15 hits over 10 innings but limiting the damage to five runs (three earned). The 31-year-old picked up his 10th win Monday at Cleveland, giving up two runs and seven hits over five frames. Fiers is 3-1 with a 1.71 ERA in five games (four starts) against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros SS Carlos Correa missed his fourth consecutive game with left shoulder inflammation but hopes to return to the lineup Sunday.

2. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 6-for-9 with two homers versus Fiers, but the rest of Chicago’s active roster is a combined 6-for-50 with 19 strikeouts versus the right-hander.

3. Houston rookie INF Alex Bregman is 16-for-41 with three homers during a nine-game hitting streak and has reached base in 24 straight games.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Astros 2