Cubs shut down Astros behind Lester, Bryant

HOUSTON -- Even before Cubs left-hander Jon Lester recorded the biggest and final out of his evening, the Houston Astros had their chances. That none of them failed to materialize into anything substantial spoke more to Lester than the Astros' failings.

Lester continued his exceptional second half and Kris Bryant supplied the offense in the Chicago Cubs' 2-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.

The Cubs (90-50) improved to 14-4 in interleague games behind Lester (16-4), who allowed seven hits while posting seven strikeouts over seven superb innings. Lester improved to 7-0 with a 1.65 ERA over 10 starts since the All-Star break and has allowed seven runs over his last eight starts covering 53 2/3 innings.

"Jonny's on a good roll," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "I've seen him like this in Boston years ago. As a Cub, this is the best I've seen his stuff consistently. He's consistently making pitches, not losing it. Command is outstanding, able to throw something other than a fastball when he wants to for a strike in different moments. Really, really well done."

The Astros (74-67) put leadoff runners on base in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Lester ran into a spot of trouble in the seventh but rallied to record a called third strike against Astros left fielder Colby Rasmus with Yulieski Gurriel and Marwin Gonzalez in scoring position.

His subsequent yell was as emphatic as the manner in which he dominated.

"It was a good atmosphere tonight, close game," Lester said. "Just felt like that was the real big turning point in the game. I felt like if we give up a hit there the momentum goes back on their side and it seems like they're kind of built on that."

After right-hander Hector Rondon struck out two batters in the eighth inning, Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman recorded his 13th save with Chicago (and 34th overall) with a six-pitch ninth. The Cubs are 13-1 in their last 14 series openers.

Rookie right-hander Joe Musgrove (2-4) became the first Astros starter to work at least six innings since right-hander Collin McHugh reached that modest benchmark Aug. 30, and for a spell, he proved skillful at eluding the danger that he caused.

Despite allowing a leadoff triple to Dexter Fowler in the first inning and a pair of two-out baserunners in the third, Musgrove carried a shutout into the fifth inning. The walks he issued to Anthony Rizzo in the first inning and Bryant in the third were merely speed bumps, yet they forecast control issues that proved troublesome.

"I loved what I saw from Musgrove," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "The two-out walk came back to bite him. A couple of two-out walks will be the learning lesson for him. I thought he battled, and to finish his own outing was very impressive.

"I'm happy with his effort, and obviously, he'll go home thinking about the walk to Fowler before Bryant's big home run because that really was the only thing they got off of him."

With two outs in the fifth, Musgrove ended his string of six consecutive batters retired with the walk to Fowler. On the fourth pitch of his third confrontation with Bryant, Musgrove rolled a breaking ball over the heart of the plate that Bryant deposited into the Crawford Boxes in left field for his 37th homer.

Musgrove departed after six innings, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

"The walk kills me," Musgrove said. "I had two two-out walks tonight. The second one hurts even more after the home run."

NOTES: The Astros remain optimistic that SS Carlos Correa will return at some point this weekend from the left shoulder inflammation that sidelined him for the final two games of the Indians series. Correa was not in the starting lineup Friday and will undergo daily strength tests until the inflammation has subsided. ... Cubs RHP Justin Grimm was healthy and available after facing only one batter Wednesday against the Brewers before departing with an illness. ... Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel will resume a throwing program no earlier than Monday as he works his way back from left shoulder inflammation. Keuchel will miss a third consecutive start this weekend, and he last pitched on Aug. 27 against the Rays, allowing two runs on nine hits and one walk with four strikeouts over seven innings in a 6-2 victory.