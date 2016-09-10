Bregman, bullpen deliver win for Astros

HOUSTON -- Despite being hamstrung by an injury-ravaged rotation and an overworked bullpen, Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch somehow managed to set up his pitching on Saturday to cover four high-leverage innings with his best relievers.

Shortstop Alex Bregman hit an opposite-field home run in the third inning and the Astros bullpen recorded 12 decisive outs while clutching a one-run lead for a 2-1 interleague victory over the Chicago Cubs at Minute Maid Park.

Bregman drilled a line drive to right field for his eighth home run off Cubs right-hander John Lackey (9-8) immediately before Jose Altuve, battling a stomach bug, reached on a bunt single and later scored on a squeeze bunt by Marwin Gonzalez.

That rally was all the Astros (75-67) needed to snap their three-game losing skid.

Lackey pitched six solid innings, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Astros right-hander Collin McHugh (10-10) departed with the lead after five innings of one-run ball, leaving four Astros relievers to hold the line.

"Anytime you give your bullpen a lead you think they're going to shut it down," said McHugh, who has posted double-digit victories in three consecutive seasons.

"You believe in the guys you've got and we've got some good ones back there."

After Astros rookie right-hander Chris Devenski pitched a perfect sixth inning, veteran right-handers Will Harris and Luke Gregerson each worked around a walk in their respective innings of relief.

Gregerson managed to escape a jam in the eighth, striking out Dexter Fowler and National League MVP frontrunner Kris Bryant with pinch-runner Munenori Kawasaki at second base.

Astros closer Ken Giles followed by earning his 10th save despite issuing a leadoff walk to Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo in the ninth inning.

Giles sandwiched two strikeouts around Miguel Montero's groundout, including one of catcher Willson Contreras to end the game with pinch-runner Matt Szcur at third.

"I know we remember the times in which he (Giles) allows a run or allows a runner because these are volatile times; he wouldn't be in the game if it wasn't an important stretch of outs," Hinch said.

"He's got some moxie about him, he's got a ton of confidence, he thinks his best is better than anybody in the league and you need that at the back end of a game to get through the good times and the bad times."

The Cubs (90-51) scratched across their lone run in the fourth inning, with Montero following a one-out walk to Jorge Soler with a double to right field.

Contreras followed with a sacrifice fly, with Astros right fielder George Springer delivering a throw up the third-base line that allowed Soler to score.

The Cubs produced a season-low two hits and finished 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

"I haven't faced a lot of these guys, but it's not an excuse," Montero said. "We have technology right now where you can see pitchers and how they work. And they haven't seen us either, so it works both ways."

Springer and Contreras crossed paths again in the seventh inning when Springer attempted to score from first base on Bregman's single to right-center field with two out.

Contreras took the relay throw from shortstop Javier Baez and applied the tag on the foot of Springer just before he touched home plate.

Following a replay review, the call stood after a lack of a definitive evidence indicating Springer was safe.

Gregerson and Giles rendered that near miss moot with their late handiwork.

"Their pitchers were really good today; give them credit," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "They were very good at hitting their spots and had good stuff."

NOTES: After shining defensively at third base on Friday night, Cubs INF Javier Baez made his 17th start at shortstop on Saturday. Kris Bryant, who started in left field in the series opener, started at third base while Baez bumped Addison Russell to the bench. Russell also played exceptionally on defense on Friday night. ... The Astros will start three right-handers in their final series against the American League West-leading Texas Rangers starting on Monday: Doug Fister, Brad Peacock and rookie Joe Musgrove. Peacock will make his second start this season, essentially filling the void left by left-hander Dallas Keuchel (left shoulder inflammation). ... Astros SS Carlos Correa missed a fourth consecutive game because of left shoulder inflammation. With the Astros and Cubs concluding their three-game interleague series on Sunday night, chances are decent that Correa could return to the starting lineup following the extra rest.