Preview: Cubs at Athletics

Addison Russell once dreamed of playing at Oakland Coliseum, and he finally will do so Friday as the visiting Chicago Cubs begin a three-game interleague series against the Oakland Athletics. Once a top prospect in the Oakland organization, Russell has blossomed into a key player for the major league-best Cubs, who have won four straight and seven of their last eight.

The Cubs have shown a flair for the dramatic of late, recording walk-off wins in two of their last four games - including a 5-4 victory over Miami on Wednesday in which they scored three runs in the ninth to complete a three-game sweep. The Athletics snapped a five-game losing streak Thursday with an 8-6 win in 10 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, finishing 3-6 on their road trip. Now it’s back home, where the A’s have won three straight and went 7-3 on their last homestand. It also will be a homecoming of sorts for Chicago's Jon Lester, who went 6-4 with a 2.35 ERA in 11 starts after being acquired by Oakland in 2014 to help the team earn a wild-card spot.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago Plus, CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (11-4, 2.95 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Dillon Overton (1-2, 9.33)

Lester has been outstanding in two of his three starts since the All-Star break, including a dominant outing Friday against Seattle. The 32-year-old struck out seven and allowed four hits over six scoreless innings to beat the Mariners and match last season’s win total. Lester is 5-4 with a 3.64 ERA in 14 career starts against the A’s.

Overton’s first stint in the majors hasn’t gone smoothly, as he has posted just one quality start in his first four outings. The 24-year-old was tagged for five runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings Saturday at Cleveland, failing to get through four frames for the second time in his last three turns. Overton has surrendered nine home runs in 18 1/3 innings, serving up three blasts in his last start.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs have not hit a home run in five straight games – their longest such streak since an eight-game drought from June 23-July 1 last season.

2. Athletics DH/1B Billy Butler is 11-for-19 with two homers during his six-game hitting streak, but he’s just 4-for-28 with 11 strikeouts in his career versus Lester.

3. Chicago CF Dexter Fowler has scored a run in six consecutive games, his longest streak since 2013.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Athletics 3