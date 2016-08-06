Preview: Cubs at Athletics

The major league-leading Chicago Cubs attempt to extend their winning streak to six games when they visit the Oakland Athletics on Saturday afternoon for the middle contest of their three-game interleague set. Chicago, which owns the league's best record at 67-41, has won eight of its last nine contests after rolling to a 7-2 triumph in the series opener.

Dexter Fowler opened the game with his ninth homer of the season and Jorge Soler returned from a two-month stint on the disabled list because of a strained hamstring to cap the four-run first inning with a three-run blast. Fowler is riding a five-game hitting streak and has driven in a run in four straight contests. Oakland began its 10-game homestand with its sixth defeat in seven overall games. Brett Eibner was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday and belted a solo home run in his first appearance with the Athletics since being acquired from Kansas City for Billy Burns on July 30.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (12-5, 2.75 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (5-10, 5.84)

Arrieta looks to snap a winless streak that reached five starts last Saturday when he suffered his third loss during the drought despite allowing only two runs and two hits over seven innings against Seattle. The 30-year-old native of Missouri uncharacteristically surrendered four or more runs in four of his previous five outings while failing to work more than six innings in six of his last eight turns. Arrieta has yet to defeat Oakland in his career, going 0-2 with a 4.61 ERA in three games (two starts).

Gray is coming off one of his shortest starts of the season, a 3 1/3-inning effort in which he was tagged for seven runs and eight hits en route to a loss at Cleveland. The 26-year-old from Nashville has lost nine of his last 11 decisions and been pounded for seven runs three times over his last six outings. Gray, who never has faced Chicago, is 3-5 with a 5.98 ERA in 10 starts at home this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. To make room on the roster for Soler, the Cubs designated RHP Joe Nathan for assignment.

2. The Athletics placed INF Jed Lowrie (toe) and RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder) on the 15-day disabled list while recalling Eibner and RHP Andrew Triggs from Nashville.

3. Chicago has drawn at least five walks in eight games since the All-Star break, winning all eight.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Athletics 4