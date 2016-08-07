Preview: Cubs at Athletics

The Chicago Cubs will try to finish off their second consecutive series sweep and run their winning streak to seven games when they face the host Oakland Athletics in the finale of a three-game series Sunday. The Cubs have outscored the Athletics 11-2 in the first two games of the series, including a 4-0 victory Saturday.

The Cubs (68-41) have won nine of their last 10 to pad the best record in the majors and boost their National League Central lead to 10 1/2 games over St. Louis. Chicago’s pitching continues to impress, as opponents have scored two or fewer runs in seven of the past 10 contests, including a pair of shutouts. Right-hander Kyle Hendricks looks to continue his breakout campaign and keep the struggling Athletics on their heels. American League West-worst Oakland has managed only 10 hits in the series has dropped seven of its last eight games.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (10-7, 2.22 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Sean Manaea (3-6, 4.68)

Hendricks has allowed no earned runs in five of his last six starts and posted a 1.00 ERA in four starts since the All-Star break. The 26-year-old tossed a seven-hit shutout Monday against Miami, striking out five and walking three in a dominant effort. Hendricks, who is facing Oakland for the first time, has dominated at home but is a pedestrian 2-6 with a 3.75 ERA in nine starts on the road.

Manaea is winless in six games (five starts) since June 29 despite a respectable 3.62 ERA over that span. The 24-year-old has suffered no-decisions in which he pitched seven and eight scoreless innings, but he was tagged for five runs (four earned) in 5 2/3 innings in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. Manaea has fared well at home, where he is 3-2 with a 3.39 ERA in 10 games (nine starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs CF Dexter Fowler is 9-for-23 with eight runs scored during a six-game hitting streak.

2. Oakland has committed six errors in the past five games after making one over the previous 10 contests.

3. Chicago has drawn 81 walks in 21 games since the All-Star break and leads the majors with 456 free passes this season.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Athletics 2