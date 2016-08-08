Cubs complete three-game sweep of Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-hander Kyle Hendricks allowed one run over 7 1/3 innings, Kris Bryant and Jorge Soler hit solo home runs, and the Chicago Cubs completed a three-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics with a 3-1 victory on Sunday.

Hendricks (11-7), who improved to 7-1 over his past nine starts, allowed three hits, struck out four and walked none. He lowered his ERA to 2.17, the second lowest in the major leagues.

The Cubs won their seventh straight game and improved to a major-league best 69-41. They moved a season-high 28 games over .500.

Athletics rookie left-hander Sean Manaea (3-7) allowed two runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out four, walked two and gave up leadoff home runs to Bryant in the sixth and Soler in the seventh. Manaea lost his third straight game and is 0-3 over his past seven starts with four no-decisions.

Marcus Semien hit his 23rd home run of the season for the Athletics, a solo shot off Hendricks in the eighth.

Bryant hit his career single-season high 27th home run in the sixth, sending Manaea's first pitch high and deep to left.

Then leading off the seventh, Soler lined the first pitch he saw over the left-field fence, increasing the Cubs' lead to 2-0 and ending Manaea's day. It was Soler's seventh home run of the season and second in three games since coming off the disabled list.

The Cubs added one run in the eighth to make it 3-0. Dexter Fowler lined a leadoff single, moved to second on Bryant's walk and scored on Anthony Rizzo's opposite-field double. The A's intentionally walked Ben Zobrist to load the bases, but right-hander Liam Hendriks came in and retired the next three Cubs in order, striking out two.

Semien launched a 3-1 pitch to deep left-center with one out in the eighth inning, cutting the Cubs' lead to 3-1 and ending Hendricks' day. Pedro Strop retired the next two A's in order, and closer Aroldis Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth for his 23rd save of the season overall and third since coming to the Cubs from the Yankees in a trade on July 25.

The A's lost for the eighth time in their past nine games and fell a season-high 15 games under .500 at 48-63.

NOTES: The Athletics placed RHP Sonny Gray on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right forearm. He will be examined by a team doctor and likely have an MRI exam, manager Bob Melvin said. ... The A's called up RHP Chris Smith from Triple-A Nashville. Smith was a starter for Nashville, but he will pitch out of the Oakland bullpen. C Josh Phegley (right knee surgery) was transferred from to the 60-day disabled list. ... A's RHP Zach Neal, who made 10 of his 11 appearances in relief this season for Oakland, will start on Tuesday against Baltimore. He has been a starter throughout most of his minor-league career. ... Cubs RF Jason Heyward, a left-handed hitter, was out of the starting lineup against Oakland LHP Sean Manaea. Ben Zobrist, who has started 81 games at second base, started in right field, and Javier Baez started at second.