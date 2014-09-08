Preview: Cubs at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays are clinging to their slim playoff hopes as they face the visiting Chicago Cubs for the first time since June 2008. The Blue Jays are five games behind Seattle for the second American League wild card and need to take advantage of a three-game series with last-place Chicago. The Cubs limp across the border after being swept in a three-game home set against Pittsburgh over the weekend.The Cubs have been rejuvenated over the past month by the arrival of several top prospects, but they’ve also lost stars Starlin Castro and Anthony Rizzo to injuries and were outscored 20-7 against the Pirates. The Blue Jays salvaged the finale of a three-game set Sunday in Boston and have won six of eight to remain in the playoff picture, albeit on the fringe. Rookie right-hander Marcus Stroman aims for his third consecutive win for Toronto, while Cubs right-hander Jacob Turner looks to win his second straight start.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), SNET (Toronto), TVA Sports (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jacob Turner (5-8, 5.54 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (9-5, 3.83)

Turner picked up his first win with the Cubs last Monday, holding Milwaukee to one run and five hits over 6 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old matched a season high with seven strikeouts while earning his first win since July 27 with Miami. Despite spending parts of two seasons in the American League with Detroit, Turner has never faced Toronto.

Stroman has strung together a pair of strong outings after hitting a rough patch last month. The 23-year-old has allowed four runs (three earned) in 13 2/3 innings while winning his last two starts, and he’s trying to become the first Blue Jays rookie with double-digit victories since Ricky Romero won 13 in 2009. Stroman is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA in four games (one start) in interleague play.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto RF Jose Bautista has seven home runs during an 11-game hitting streak, including a three-run blast in Sunday’s 3-1 win.

2. The Cubs were 3-for-26 with runners in scoring position in the Pirates series.

3. The Blue Jays have at least one home run in a season-high 11 consecutive games, their longest streak since a 12-game run from Aug. 6-18, 2011.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Cubs 2