Preview: Cubs at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays still face an uphill climb in the American League playoff race, but their potent offense is coming to life at the right time. The Blue Jays have won three straight and eight of 10 as they aim for a three-game sweep of the visiting Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Toronto has outscored Chicago 17-2 in the first two games of the interleague series.

Toronto is still 4 1/2 games out of the second AL wild-card spot, but the Blue Jays have scored seven or more runs in five of their last eight contests and appear poised to go down swinging. The Cubs have been outscored 37-9 during a five-game losing streak and remain without stars Starlin Castro (ankle) and Anthony Rizzo (back). Young right-handers Kyle Hendricks of Chicago and Drew Hutchison of Toronto square off in the series finale as each faces the opponent for the first time.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (6-1, 2.02 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (9-11, 4.47)

The Cubs have won nine of the 10 games Hendricks has started, including seven straight. The 24-year-old won despite not having his best stuff last time out, limiting Milwaukee to two runs over 5 2/3 innings. He failed to record a strikeout for the first time in his big-league career and gave up a career-high nine hits but still managed to win his fifth straight decision.

Since allowing six or more runs in consecutive losses Aug. 11 and 17, Hutchison has recorded three straight quality starts. He has only one win over that span, though, and came away with a no-decision last time out after allowing three runs over six innings at Boston. The 24-year-old is 1-2 with a 5.76 ERA in five career interleague starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista is riding a 13-game hitting streak and has seven RBIs in the first two games versus Chicago.

2. Cubs RF Jorge Soler has hit safely in 10 of his first 11 major-league games and has an RBI in eight of them.

3. Toronto C Dioner Navarro has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games overall and seven straight at home.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Cubs 2