Blue Jays 9, Cubs 2: Jose Bautista delivered a go-ahead three-run double in the seventh inning and host Toronto pulled away late for a second straight win over Chicago.

Mark Buehrle (12-9) scattered 10 hits over seven innings and limited the damage to two runs to snap a six-start winless streak. Bautista knocked in four runs while Edwin Encarnacion and Kevin Pillar each had three hits as the Blue Jays won their third straight to move within 4 1/2 games of the second American League wild card.

Welington Castillo went 3-for-4 with an RBI while Javier Baez added two hits and scored twice for Chicago, which has dropped five straight. Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta allowed two runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings and left with a 2-1 lead, but the bullpen couldn’t hold it.

Toronto loaded the bases with one out in the seventh and reliever Neil Ramirez (2-2) struck out Jose Reyes before Bautista cranked a bases-clearing double to left for a 4-2 lead. The Blue Jays tacked on five more in the eighth with Dioner Navarro coming up with an RBI single, Munenori Kawasaki adding a two-run single and a pair of sloppy defensive plays bringing the final runs.

Baez doubled with one out in the first, stole third and scored on Jorge Soler’s sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead, and the Cubs doubled the margin in the fifth when Castillo singled home Baez. The Blue Jays cut the lead in half in the bottom half as Ryan Goins doubled and scored on Reyes’ single.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bautista extended his hitting streak to 13 games but saw his streak of six consecutive home games with at least one homer end. … The Blue Jays ended their streak of 12 games with a home run. … Ramirez had not allowed a run in his previous 10 appearances dating to Aug. 10.