Blue Jays 11, Cubs 1: Drew Hutchison struck out 10 over 6 1/3 innings and Dioner Navarro and Danny Valencia each had two hits and two RBIs as host Toronto completed a three-game sweep of Chicago.

Anthony Gose went 2-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored and Jose Reyes added two hits and scored twice for the Blue Jays, who have won four straight and nine of 11. Hutchison (10-11) gave up one run and four hits in his fourth straight quality start as Toronto pulled within 3 1/2 games of Detroit for the second American League wild card.

Luis Valbuena had a pair of doubles and Jorge Soler hit his fourth home run in 12 big-league games for the Cubs, who have been outscored 48-10 during a six-game losing streak. Kyle Hendricks (6-2) allowed four runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings, snapping a streak of seven straight Chicago wins in his starts.

The Blue Jays took the lead in the third when Kevin Pillar led off with a double, moved up on a groundout and scored on Gose’s sacrifice fly. They tacked on a run on Soler’s error in the sixth and added two more with two outs in the inning on Adam Lind’s RBI single and Valencia’s run-scoring double.

Seven straight Toronto batters reached base in the five-run seventh inning with Edwin Encarnacion and Navarro delivering two-run singles and Valencia adding a run-scoring single. Ontario native Dalton Pompey had an RBI groundout in his first major-league plate appearance in the eighth and Steve Tolleson capped the scoring with an RBI infield single later in the inning.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Soler’s homer was the first given up by a Blue Jays starter in 67 innings dating to Brett Gardner’s shot off J.A. Happ on Aug. 31. … The homer by Soler was the Cubs’ first during their losing streak after hitting 31 in their previous 19 games. … Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista went 0-for-2 with two walks, ending his 13-game hitting streak.