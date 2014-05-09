Preview: Cubs at Braves

The Chicago Cubs are coming off their best offensive performance of the season, but they’ll be hard-pressed to continue the momentum against one of the league’s top young pitchers. The visiting Cubs face Julio Teheran and the Atlanta Braves on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. Both teams have struggled lately, as the Cubs snapped a four-game skid Thursday while the Braves have lost eight of nine.Chicago registered 15 hits and reached double digits in runs for the first time all season in a 12-5 victory over the crosstown-rival White Sox but still has the second-fewest wins in the major leagues. The Braves hope to score some runs in support of Teheran as they’ve put up just one in three of the last four games he has started. A lack of offense has been Atlanta’s downfall recently, as it has totaled only 16 runs over its last nine contests.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), SportSouth (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (4-1, 2.43 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (2-2, 1.80)

Hammel has recorded quality starts in each of his first six outings with the Cubs, but his last turn was his shakiest thus far. He allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings in a no-decision against the St. Louis Cardinals. Hammel is 1-3 with a 6.39 ERA in six starts against the Braves, but the win was a one-hitter in the most recent meeting in 2012.

Teheran has posted quality starts in all seven of his outings but is winless in his last three. The 23-year-old Colombian was a tough-luck loser last time out, allowing three runs - all on solo homers - over seven innings in a 3-1 loss to San Francisco. Teheran has faced the Cubs twice and is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta closer Craig Kimbrel has allowed only one hit over five consecutive scoreless outings and has struck out 13 of the last 21 batters he has faced.

2. The Cubs are 0-17 when trailing entering the ninth inning, 0-15 when behind entering the eighth and 1-16 when down entering the seventh.

3. Braves RF Jason Heyward is 6-for-8 against Hammel, with all six hits being singles.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Cubs 2