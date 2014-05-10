Preview: Cubs at Braves

Jeff Samardzija ranks second in the majors in ERA through seven starts, but the Chicago Cubs right-hander still seeks his first victory of the season. The Cubs play at Atlanta on Saturday hoping to give Samardzija some semblance of offensive support, having scored two runs or less five times in his outings. The Braves have not flourished offensively either of late, but found just enough to take the series opener 3-2 in 10 innings Friday.

Atlanta third baseman Chris Johnson came up big Friday with three hits and two RBIs, and is 6-for-12 in his past three games. Still the Braves’ offense continues to struggle, having scored 19 runs in the past 10 games as Atlanta is 2-8 in that stretch. Chicago rookie third baseman Mike Olt homered for the third consecutive game Friday and leads all rookies with seven homers and 17 RBIs, and is 5-for-14 in his past four contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jeff Samardzija (0-3, 1.62 ERA) vs. Atlanta RH Ervin Santana (3-0, 2.41)

Samardzija’s last start, Sunday against the White Sox, sums up his season - nine innings pitched, one unearned run allowed, seven strikeouts and a no-decision in a 3-1 Cubs’ loss. He has allowed more than two earned runs once in seven starts, pitching seven innings or longer six times. Samardzija is 2-1 in nine lifetime appearances against the Braves (three starts) with a 3.46 ERA, losing his only start against Atlanta last season despite striking out 13 in 5 2/3 innings.

Santana has allowed seven earned runs in his past two starts (12 2/3 innings), but has been very solid since joining Atlanta as a free-agent signee in spring training. He gave up three runs on five hits in six innings in a no-decision against Miami on May 1, experiencing discomfort in his right thumb that forced the Braves to skip his last scheduled start. Santana walked three hitters against the Marlins after issuing just five in his first 27 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta announced Friday P Alex Wood will move from the starting rotation to the bullpen. Wood earned the victory in the series opener.

2. Chicago OF/2B Emilio Bonifacio is tied for third in the NL in stolen bases with 11, and is one steal from 150 for his career.

3. Atlanta starters have posted 18 quality starts in the past 23 games.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Cubs 1