Preview: Cubs at Braves

The Atlanta Braves are batting only .234 as a team this season, and may take the field for Sunday’s series finale at home against the Chicago Cubs without one of their few consistent hitters. Left fielder Justin Upton, batting .296 on the season with a team-high nine homers, left Saturday’s 2-0 victory after being hit in the back by a pitch in the sixth inning. The Cubs have scored two runs in 19 innings in the series, dropping to 3-14 in games decided by two runs or less.

The close games really have hurt Chicago this season, as the Cubs are 11 games under .500 despite allowing only 13 more runs than they have scored. Ryan Kalish finished with two of Chicago’s six hits Saturday, and has reached base six times in his past three games – batting either first or second in manager Rick Renteria’s lineup in those contests. Atlanta has won three of its past four games following a seven-game losing streak, but has scored only seven runs in that trio of victories.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, WGN (Chicago), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Edwin Jackson (2-2, 4.57 ERA) vs. Braves RH Aaron Harang (3-3, 2.98)

Jackson’s 18 losses led the National League last season but pitched very well in his last start, allowing one run with nine strikeouts and no walks in seven innings in a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox. He has allowed four earned runs or more three times in seven starts. Jackson has faced the Braves seven times (five starts) in his 12-year career, going 0-2 with a 3.78 ERA.

Harang bounced back from a rough outing at Miami on April 30 (nine runs, 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings) to give up four runs – two earned – in six innings of a loss Monday against St. Louis. He has pitched at least six innings and allowed two earned runs or less in six of his seven starts. Harang has made 27 career appearances against the Cubs, going 11-8 with a 4.35 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta P Craig Kimbrel recorded his 10th save Saturday, and is five away from John Smoltz’s franchise record of 154.

2. The Cubs are 10-2 when leading after five innings, and 1-17 when trailing entering the sixth.

3. Chicago hitters struck out 12 times Saturday and have fanned an average of 9.3 times per contest.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Cubs 3