Preview: Cubs at Braves

Kyle Schwarber’s first stint in the majors lasted just six games, but the Chicago Cubs’ highly touted catcher will stick around longer this time. The Cubs play Saturday at the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a weekend series, one night after Schwarber – who was recalled when Miguel Montero landed on the disabled list with a thumb injury – collected three hits in his first career start at catcher.

Schwarber, who hit .364 with six RBIs while playing five games at designated hitter and catching one inning last month, committed a throwing error and was called for catcher’s interference Friday. He is not expected to start Saturday when Jon Lester aims for his first victory since May 16. The Braves ended a five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory in the series opener, sparked by two hits and an RBI by Kelly Johnson. Filling in at first base for the injured Freddie Freeman, Johnson is 12-for-29 in his past 10 games with three homers and 12 RBIs.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ABC 7 (Chicago), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (4-8, 3.59 ERA) vs. Braves LH Manny Banuelos (1-0, 0.75)

Lester won his first four starts in May but went winless in his final 10 starts of the first half, partly due to poor run support. The Cubs scored just three runs in his final four outings before the All-Star break – Lester did not allow an earned run in two of those games. Lester gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits with eight strikeouts in his last start, July 11 against the White Sox.

Banuelos pitched an inning of scoreless relief July 10 at Colorado, and he may end up in the bullpen at some point this season in an attempt to limit his innings. Banuelos, who underwent Tommy John surgery while in the Yankees organization in October 2012, has pitched 94 2/3 innings this season between Triple-A and the majors. He allowed one run on seven hits across 11 innings in his first two big-league starts, beating Milwaukee on July 7.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta signed LHP Ross Detwiler before Friday’s game; Detwiler pitched 1/3 inning, becoming the 50th player and 29th pitcher to appear for the Braves this season.

2. The Cubs finished with seven hits Friday and are batting .216 in their past 20 games, averaging 2.4 runs per contest in that span.

3. Atlanta RHP Arodys Vizcaino earned his second major-league victory with a scoreless eighth Friday; Vizcaino’s first victory came with the Braves on Aug. 16, 2011, against the Giants.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Cubs 3