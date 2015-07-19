Preview: Cubs at Braves

Jake Arrieta was not selected to the National League All-Star team, but the right-hander has pitched like a star for the Chicago Cubs this season. Arrieta aims for his fourth consecutive victory when he takes the mound Sunday at the Atlanta Braves, one night after Jon Lester carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning as the Cubs evened the series at one game apiece with a 4-0 victory.

Arrieta, who ranks second in the National League in wins and eighth in ERA, helps lead a Chicago rotation that has posted a 1.39 ERA in the past 15 games. The Cubs have not provided their pitchers much support lately, scoring two runs or fewer in 14 of the past 21 contests. The Braves also are scuffling offensively, averaging 2.8 runs per outing in 25 games since losing Freddie Freeman to a bruised right wrist. Shelby Miller starts the finale for Atlanta, which leads the majors with 28 wins from starting pitchers age 24 or younger.

TV: 5:05 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (10-5, 2.66 ERA) vs. Braves RH Shelby Miller (5-5, 2.38)

Arrieta is tied for sixth in the NL in strikeouts (123) and closed the first half with a flourish, striking out seven or more hitters in six of his final eight starts. He fired a complete-game two-hitter July 12 against the White Sox, giving up one run with no walks and nine strikeouts. Starting with a complete-game shutout of Minnesota on June 21, Arrieta is 4-0 with a 1.13 ERA, five earned runs allowed, four walks and 34 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings.

Miller did make the All-Star team in his first season with the Braves, but has not won in his past 10 starts despite a 3.32 ERA during that span. He gave up five runs on 11 hits in five innings July 10 at Colorado, but had allowed only six earned runs across his previous four starts. Miller – who won five of his first eight starts with two complete-game shutouts – faced the Cubs five times (four starts) while pitching for St. Louis in 2012-14, going 1-0 with a 2.78 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago RHP Jason Motte pitched a scoreless ninth Saturday and has not surrendered a run in 21 of his past 23 appearances, going 5-0 with five saves.

2. Atlanta rookie 2B Jace Peterson is batting .160 in July with 16 strikeouts in 50 at-bats, fanning three times Saturday.

3. Cubs LF Chris Denorfia is hitting .308 with four doubles in his past 19 games after collecting two hits Saturday.

PREDICTION: Braves 3, Cubs 2