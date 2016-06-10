Preview: Cubs at Braves

The Chicago Cubs expected to get great pitching at the front of their starting rotation, but the work of their back-end starters is a big reason they bring baseball’s best record into the opener of a three-game series Friday at the major league-worst Atlanta Braves. The Cubs come in having won 17 games since May 10 – matching Atlanta’s victory total for the season – and Jason Hammel starts the opener for Chicago looking to extend the team’s mound dominance.

Chicago starters have posted a 1.34 ERA in the past 13 games, while the Cubs have scored four runs or more 39 times in 58 games – including Wednesday’s 8-1 rout at Philadelphia. Javier Baez went 4-for-4 in the victory and has driven in nine runs in his past seven games. Atlanta snapped a six-game losing streak by beating the Padres 4-2 in the finale of a West Coast road trip Wednesday and the top of the Braves’ lineup is showing signs of life. Center fielder Ender Inciarte fell a homer short of the cycle Wednesday and finished 6-for-13 with four runs scored in the San Diego series, while infielder Chase d’Arnaud is 9-for-23 with three RBIs during his five-game hitting streak.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (7-1, 2.14 ERA) vs. Braves RH Bud Norris (1-7, 5.28)

The 33-year-old Hammel is enjoying the best season of his 11-year career, holding right-handed hitters to a .167 average and going 4-1 in six away starts. He held the Arizona Diamondbacks to two runs on one hit with six strikeouts in seven innings Saturday in a 5-3 victory, and has allowed three earned runs in his past 16 1/3 frames. Hammel has struggled against the Braves in nine career starts, going 2-4 with a 5.89 ERA.

Norris lost his spot in the Braves’ rotation after posting an 8.74 ERA in five April starts, but is back with Mike Foltynewicz disabled due to bone spurs in his right elbow. The 31-year-old responded with his best start of the season Saturday at Los Angeles, holding the Dodgers to one run on three hits in five innings despite taking the loss in a 4-0 decision. Norris, who went 0-2 with a 1.96 ERA in 12 relief appearances, is 4-5 with a 3.65 ERA in 11 career appearances (10 starts) against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago is 28-9 in its past 37 road games (dating back to Sept. 15, 2015), outscoring opponents 211-98 during that stretch.

2. Atlanta traded INF/OF Kelly Johnson to the New York Mets on Wednesday, placed RHP Williams Perez on the disabled list and could recall SS Erick Aybar from his rehab stint with Triple-A Gwinnett this weekend.

3. Highly-touted Chicago OF Albert Almora Jr., a first-round pick in the 2012 draft, went 1-for-4 with his first major-league hit and RBI on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Braves 2