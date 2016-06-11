Preview: Cubs at Braves

Coming off his first regular-season loss in nearly a year, Jake Arrieta tries to start another streak when he takes the mound Saturday for the Chicago Cubs in the second of a three-game road series against the Atlanta Braves. The Cubs look to even the series after a 5-1 loss in Friday’s opener.

The Cubs have lost Arrieta’s last two starts – scoring a total of two runs in those contests – after winning the previous 24 games he started. The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner was tagged with the loss Sunday against Arizona, marking his first regular-season defeat since July 25 last season. Despite having the worst record in the National League, the Braves have won two of three meetings this season with the Cubs – who own the majors’ best mark. Atlanta has won two straight following a six-game losing streak.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (9-1, 1.80 ERA) vs. Braves RH Matt Wisler (2-6, 3.98)

Arrieta was not at his best against the Diamondbacks, allowing three runs and nine hits over five innings, though he did rack up a season-high 12 strikeouts. It was only the fourth time in 12 outings this season the 30-year-old failed to record a quality start. Arrieta is 2-1 with a 2.81 ERA in four starts versus the Braves and pitched 13 scoreless innings over two meetings against them last season.

Wisler has matched Arrieta with eight quality starts, providing one of few bright spots for the Braves. The 23-year-old endured his worst outing of the season Sunday in Los Angeles, though, allowing eight runs and nine hits over four innings in a loss to the Dodgers. Wisler faced the Cubs last season and was roughed up for seven runs in 2 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo was scratched from the lineup Friday with back tightness and is considered day-to-day.

2. Braves C A.J. Pierzynski is 8-for-14 with two homers against Arrieta, while the remainder of Atlanta’s active roster has a combined seven hits against him.

3. Atlanta 3B Adonis Garcia and C Tyler Flowers hit the Braves’ first back-to-back home runs of the season Friday.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Braves 1