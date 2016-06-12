Preview: Cubs at Braves

The venue has not mattered this season to the Chicago Cubs, who come into Sunday’s series finale at the Atlanta Braves looking to win for the 20th time in 30 road contests. One night after an uncharacteristic poor offensive showing in Friday’s 5-1 loss, the Cubs smashed four homers in an 8-2 rout, giving them a run differential of plus-151 through 60 games as baseball’s best team improved to 42-18.

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:”Table Normal”; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:””; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin-top:0in; mso-para-margin-right:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:10.0pt; mso-para-margin-left:0in; line-height:115%; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:“Calibri”,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;}

Right fielder Jason Heyward blasted a solo homer in the first inning Saturday, giving him three homers in his past eight games with a plate appearance, while Kris Bryant hit his 15th and Anthony Rizzo added his 14th. Bryant and Rizzo have combined to out-homer the Braves this season 29-25, and the power uprising dropped Atlanta to 7-24 at home. Rookie left fielder Mallex Smith went 1-for-3, and is batting .350 with three stolen bases in eight games this month. Atlanta has scored two runs or fewer 29 times in 61 games.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (7-3, 2.06 ERA) vs. Braves RH John Gant (0-0, 6.17)

As is the case with the rest of Chicago’s rotation, Lester has been outstanding in holding opponents to a .208 average and ranking fifth in the National League in WHIP (0.97). The 32-year-old has yet to walk a hitter in 17 innings across his first two June starts – both victories – striking out 19 with one run allowed on eight hits. Lester struck out 10 Braves in Chicago on April 29 in a no-decision (one run, seven hits in seven innings), and is 3-2 lifetime against Atlanta with a 2.52 ERA in six starts.

Gant has pitched better since a rough opening month to his debut season when he posted a 7.04 ERA in four April relief appearances, but in three relief stints since has given up two earned runs on six hits in four innings. The 23-year-old gave up two runs or fewer in three of four starts for Triple-A Gwinnett in May, allowing five runs in 6 2/3 innings in his final outing May 30 before being recalled to the majors. Gant has struggled against left-handers in his seven major-league appearances, giving up a .435 average in 23 at-bats, and Sunday represents his first big-league start.

WALK-OFFS

1. Saturday’s defeat dropped Atlanta to an NL-worst 18-43, the franchise’s worst start since the 1935 Boston Braves were 19-42 after 61 games en route to a 115-loss campaign.

2. Rizzo’s homer Saturday gives the Chicago 1B 100 since the start of 2013, tied with Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton for most in the NL.

3. Braves CF Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to five games with a seventh-inning RBI triple.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Braves 2