Cubs 3, Braves 1: Dioner Navarro’s eighth-inning single snapped a tie as host Chicago rallied to keep Atlanta from clinching the National League East title.

The Cubs trailed 1-0 entering the eighth, but forged a tie on Anthony Rizzo’s run-scoring double to left off Scott Downs (4-4) and moved in front on Navarro’s single to right off David Carpenter. Carlos Villanueva (7-8) pitched a scoreless eighth for the victory and Pedro Strop struck out the side in the ninth for his first save.

Chris Johnson went 2-for-4 to take over the NL batting lead for the Braves, who wasted a strong pitching performance by Kris Medlen. Atlanta can clinch its first division title since 2005 with a win Sunday or a loss by Washington to Miami.

Medlen allowed one run on six hits in 7 1/3 innings, but was pulled after Starlin Castro’s one-out single in the eighth. Rizzo sliced a double just inside the left-field line to plate Castro, Navarro lined the go-ahead single to right and Nate Schierholtz’s sacrifice fly to center gave Chicago a 3-1 lead.

After Freddie Freeman walked with one out in the fourth and Johnson singled, Evan Gattis lined a single to score Atlanta’s lone run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Chicago starter Travis Wood surrendered one run on five hits in seven-plus innings. … Johnson, who started the day tied with Colorado’s Michael Cuddyer for the NL lead at .331, raised his average to .332 with a pair of singles. … The Cubs beat Atlanta for the first time in five tries this season.