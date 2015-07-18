Braves 4, Cubs 2

ATLANTA -- Light-hitting left fielder Eury Perez looped a two-out single into shallow right field to drive in two runs in the eighth inning and lift the Atlanta Braves to a 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

With the bases loaded, Perez hit the first offering from right-hander Pedro Strop (1-5) in front of Cubs right fielder Jorge Soler, allowing first baseman Kelly Johnson and catcher A.J. Pierzynski to score with ease. Those were the second and third RBIs of the season for Perez.

The Braves won their eighth straight over the Cubs at Turner Field and snapped a five-game losing streak.

The winning pitcher was rookie Arodys Vizcaino (1-0), who worked a perfect eighth. Jim Johnson pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save of the season.

Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks lasted 6 2/3 innings and was removed after 100 pitches. He allowed two runs (one earned), four hits and one walk with five strikeouts. He did not factor into the decision for the second consecutive start.

Atlanta starter Julio Teheran also did not figure in the decision. He was lifted with two outs and runners on first and second base in the fifth.

It was the first time in nine starts that Teheran had not pitched at least five innings. He allowed two runs, five hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

The Braves opened with a run in the first, ending a streak of 23 scoreless innings for Hendricks.

Right fielder Nick Markakis reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and took third when the throw from Cubs catcher Kyle Schwarber went into center field. Markakis scored on a single by Johnson.

Teheran pitched out of a first-and-third jam in the top of the first without allowing a run but could not escape the same scenario in the third.

With one out, center fielder Dexter Fowler walked and went to third on Schwarber’s sharp single to right. After third baseman Kris Bryant struck out and first baseman Anthony Rizzo walked, Soler singled to left field, driving in two runs to give the Cubs a 2-1 lead.

Atlanta tied the score at 2 with a run in the third. Center fielder Cameron Maybin worked a two-out walk and scored when Markakis doubled into the corner in right field.

NOTES: Atlanta extended the contract of Fredi Gonzalez through the 2016 season, with a club option for 2017. Gonzalez has been the manager since 2011 and has a record of 400-337 (.543). Each member of the major league coaching staff also received an extension through 2016. ... The Cubs had a call overturned in the fifth inning. Video replay showed that Atlanta PH Jonny Gomes was thrown out on a grounder to shortstop. First base umpire Tim Timmons called Gomes safe. The review took 40 seconds. ... The Cubs placed C Miguel Montero on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb and recalled C Kyle Schwarber from Triple-A Iowa. Montero is hitting .230 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs in 73 games. Schwarber, the team’s first-round draft choice from 2014, is starting his second stint with the Cubs. He batted .364 (8-for-22) with a homer and six RBIs during a six-game stay, June 16-21. ... The Braves signed RHP Jason Frasor and LHP Ross Detwiler and recalled OF Joey Terdoslavich and RHP Ryan Kelly from Triple-A Gwinnett. The club placed RHP Jason Grilli on the 15-day DL (ruptured left Achilles), optioned RHP Jake Brigham and RHP Mike Foltynewicz to Triple-A Gwinnett and designated RHP David Carpenter for assignment. ... The second game of the three-game series is Saturday. Chicago will send LHP Jon Lester (4-8, 3.59 ERA) against rookie Atlanta LHP Manny Banuelos (1-0, 0.75).