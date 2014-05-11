Braves shut down Cubs

ATLANTA -- Hard-luck Chicago Cubs pitcher Jeff Samardzija is still winless and the Atlanta Braves are a victory from a weekend sweep.

Ervin Santana blanked the Cubs for seven innings and the Braves broke through against the Chicago bullpen for a 2-0 victory on Saturday night before 30,658 at Turner Field in a game that was interrupted for more than an hour by rain.

Santana, who had skipped a start because of a bruise near his right thumb, improved to 4-0 and lowered his ERA to 1.99. The right-hander allowed five hits, struck out seven and walked one.

“He was better than terrific,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Samardzija, though, might have been even better. The right-hander allowed two hits in six innings and had seven strikeouts and one walk but remained winless in eight starts this season despite a 1.45 ERA.

“Baseball is a funny sport,” said Samardzija, who is 0-3 with five no-decisions. “It usually comes around in the end and all evens out. Just keep pitching.”

Samardzija has gone 14 starts without a victory dating to his last win on Aug. 24 last season. The Cubs have provided less than two runs of support per game this year.

Rain began falling in the first inning and intensified in the second before play was stopped before the third for 67 minutes.

Samardzija, who had thrown 126 pitches in nine scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox on Monday, was lifted after 69 pitches against the Braves.

“As a pitcher, you understand those rain delays, they’re unfortunate,” Samardzija said. “I threw two innings in my running shoes waiting it out. I could have gone back out there, but we agreed it had been a long rain delay.”

The Braves broke through against reliever Brian Schlitter (2-1) in the seventh.

Third baseman Chris Johnson led off with his second single of the game, was sacrificed to second by center fielder B.J. Upton and took third on a single by shortstop Andrelton Simmons.

Ryan Doumit, pinch hitting for Santana, drove in Johnson with a double and second baseman Tyler Pastornicky squeezed in Simmons with a perfect bunt for an insurance run.

“Every little run you can scratch is big,” Gonzalez said.

Doumit, a switch-hitter, was acquired from Minnesota during the winter as the Braves’ top power bat off the bench.

“I was trying to elevate a ball and I got a pitch I could handle,” Doumit said.

“That’s what we got him for right there,” Gonzalez said.

Craig Kimbrel, who had allowed the Cubs to force extra innings on Friday, struck out two in the ninth inning and picked up his 10th save in 12 chances despite a walk.

It was the Cubs’ sixth loss in seven games and they’ve managed just four hits in four of those losses and five in the other two, including Saturday.

Braves left fielder Justin Upton, who had a single in the fourth inning, had to leave in the sixth after being hit by a pitch from Samardzija. He was listed as day to day with a lower-back muscle contusion.

NOTES: RHP Jordan Walden (strained left hamstring) was put on the 15-day disabled list by the Braves and LHP Ian Thomas recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to take his place in the bullpen. Walden, who had not pitched since last Sunday, will be eligible to come off the DL on May 20. ... Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez put the pitcher eighth in the batting order for the fifth consecutive game. ... The three-game series concludes Sunday, with RHP Aaron Harang (3-3, 2.98 ERA) pitching for the Braves against RHP Edwin Jackson (2-2, 5.24 ERA). ... The Braves swept a three-game home series from the Cubs last year and finished 5-1 overall. The teams play in Chicago on July 11-13.