Arrieta strikes out 10 as Cubs defeat Braves

ATLANTA -- The seasons for right-handers Jake Arrieta of the Chicago Cubs and Shelby Miller of the Atlanta Braves are heading in drastically different directions.

Arrieta struck out 10 and allowed just three hits over seven scoreless innings for his seventh victory in his past eight decisions as the Cubs defeated the Braves 4-1 on Sunday at Turner Field.

“Just really outstanding again,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of Arrieta. “We’ve talked about him being among the top pitchers in the National League and he proved it again today.”

Arrieta, who pitched a two-hit complete game against the rival Chicago White Sox in his last start before the All-Star break, walked three and threw 112 pitches while going at least seven innings for the 10th time in 19 starts.

“This is definitely the way we thought he could be,” Maddon said. “He’s just figuring everything out right now. ... I hate to tell you, but there’s actually some more in the tank there. There is still another level of him. As he gets more self awareness and is really able to deal with all these weapons he has, he’s going to get even better.”

“Nobody’s every completely locked in,” Arrieta said. “It’s up to you to understand the adjustments necessary and then have the ability to make them. That’s what I have been able to do consistently over a pretty good stretch of the season.”

While Arrieta was going to 11-5 and lowering his ERA to 2.52, Miller fell to 5-6 with a fifth straight loss despite having a 2.33 ERA.

Right fielder Jorge Solar’s third-inning homer was the only earned run of the three charged to Miller. He gave up four hits over six innings while striking out eight and walking four.

Miller hasn’t got a victory since losing a no-hit bid with two outs in the ninth inning at Miami on May 17. He finished with a two-hit shutout in that game.

“Jake’s a tough guy to get some hits off of and it stinks that we lost the series,” Miller said.

The Cubs (49-41) took advantage of a throwing error by Braves second baseman Jace Peterson to score two unearned runs in the second.

Miller walked two batters and Cubs second baseman Jonathan Herrera, who hadn’t played in the first two games of the series, delivered a two-run single with two outs.

“Kind of got ourselves into a little bit of a jam there and I made a bad pitch and ended up giving up two runs,” Miller said. “Other than that, and other than the homer, it felt good.”

Soler made it 3-0 with his fifth homer of the season with two out in the third. Miller left a 1-1 fastball in the middle of the strike zone and Soler deposited the ball over the center-field fence.

The Cubs added a run in the ninth inning on a two-out RBI double by left fielder Chris Coghlan after an infield single by first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Atlanta avoided being shut out for the second straight game when shortstop Andrelton Simmons delivered a two-out RBI double of his own off Jason Motte in the bottom of the inning.

The Braves, who were at .500 before dropping their last five games before the All-Star break, fell to 43-49 with a seventh loss in eight games.

The first hit by the Braves was a two-out double in the fourth inning by catcher A.J. Pierzynski, who had broken up a no-hit bid by Jon Lester with a single leading off the eighth inning Saturday night.

Pierzynski came in 6-for-8 with two homers against Arrieta, but he had struck out to end the first inning with two runners in scoring position after a pair of walks and stolen bases.

That proved to be the most serious scoring opportunity for the Braves against Arrieta until the seventh inning, when left fielder Eury Perez doubled with two outs and Simmons walked. Pinch-hitter Joey Terdoslavich struck out to end the threat.

NOTES: The Cubs will promote RHP Rafael Soriano from Triple-A Iowa on Monday to bolster their bullpen with another veteran and designate RHP Edwin Jackson for assignment. Soriano, signed as a free agent in June, wasn’t scored on in seven minor league outings. ... Braves 1B Freddie Freeman, out since June 17 with a right wrist contusion, took grounders and swung a bat for the first time on Sunday. He may begin a minor league rehab assignment in a few days if all goes well, but there is no timetable for his potential return. ... Cubs rookie C Kyle Schwarber, who had three hits Friday, didn’t start for the second straight game, but may catch three of the upcoming four games in Cincinnati. ... The Cubs-Reds series begins Monday, with a makeup doubleheader on Wednesday. ... The Braves host the Los Angeles Dodgers for a three-game series beginning Monday. ... Broadcaster Don Sutton, who began his Hall of Fame pitching career with the Dodgers, will be inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame on Monday. ... The Braves visit Chicago for a four-game series on Aug. 20-23.