Norris strong as Braves down Cubs

ATLANTA -- When veteran Bud Norris exited April with an 8.74 ERA, there were some who believed the right-hander would be released. Now, a month later, he’s on the verge of returning to the starting rotation.

Norris took another step toward reclaiming his spot among the Atlanta Braves’ starting five by throwing seven strong innings in a 5-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Norris (2-7) lost his spot in the rotation after five unimpressive starts in April and was sent to the bullpen as the long reliever. His numbers got progressively better, he was given more responsibility and when Mike Foltynewicz went on the disabled list, Norris was given a second chance to start.

After losing his return start against the Dodgers, despite allowing only one run in five innings, Norris matched his season-best on Friday with seven innings against the Cubs.

“He’s been great,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “He followed a solid start with another one. I can’t say enough about what he did.”

Norris allowed one run on four hits and struck out a season-best six. He retired 15 of the last 16 batters he faced, including 10 in a row at one point.

“It was nice to be able to pitch deep in the game and give my team a chance to win,” Norris said.

Jim Johnson pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Arodys Vizcaino worked a scoreless ninth, striking out two, in a non-save situation.

“Give Norris some credit,” Chicago manager Joe Maddon said. “He pitched really well. He had it going on for a guy who hadn’t been starting a lot this year. He was good. They hit a couple homers and he pitched well.”

Norris will stay in the rotation at least one more start, at least until Foltynewicz returns.

Chicago starter Jason Hammel pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and four strikeouts. Hammel (7-2) was removed after the Braves had runners at second and third, with left-hander Travis Wood securing the third out to end the rally.

“I thought they hit the ball pretty hard against him,” Maddon said. “I thought if it got past 3-1 it would be really hard to come back and beat them.”

The Braves put the game away with two insurance runs against the Chicago bullpen in the eighth. Justin Grimm loaded the bases with no outs and lefty Clayton Richard allowed two of them to score, one on an opposite-field single from center fielder Ender Inciarte that was punched through a drawn-in infield and another on a long sacrifice fly by first baseman Freddie Freeman that nearly left the yard.

“It’s huge to get a little lead and get a couple add-on runs,” Snitker said. “It’s something we haven’t been doing.”

The Atlanta offense, which sports the worst team batting average in the league, collected 12 hits. The Braves were led by third baseman Adonis Garcia, who matched his career best with three hits, one of them a home run.

The Braves put two on the board in the second inning when Adonis Garcia and Tyler Flowers hit back-to-back homers, the first for the team this year. Garcia’s homer, his second, just cleared the wall in left-center field and was his first since Opening Day. Flowers’ was his third, poked well into the seats in left.

The Cubs made it 2-1 in the third. Albert Almora Jr. doubled, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Dexter Fowler’s infield grounder.

Atlanta scored a run in the fourth to go ahead 3-1. Jace Peterson was hit by a pitch and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and Mallex Smith’s infield single. Peterson scored on Ender Inciarte’s sacrifice fly to left.

NOTES: Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo (back tightness) was scratched from the lineup Friday. He is day-to-day. ... The Cubs activated INF Chris Coghlan, who was obtained in a trade with Oakland on Thursday. ... Chicago INF Tommy La Stella was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to June 8, with a strained right hamstring. ... Atlanta recalled INF Jace Peterson from Triple-A Gwinnett to fill the vacancy left when INF Kelly Johnson was traded to the New York Mets on Wednesday. Peterson was in the starting lineup on Friday. ... The starting pitchers for the second contest of the three-game series on Saturday are Atlanta RHP Matt Wisler (2-6, 3.98 ERA) vs. Chicago RHP Jake Arrieta (9-1, 1.80).