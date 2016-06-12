Arrieta, Cubs overpower Braves

ATLANTA -- The Chicago Cubs didn’t have batting practice on Saturday, an afternoon game with temperatures in the mid-90s, in the aftermath of a night game. It didn’t really matter.

The refreshed Cubs smashed four home runs and pitcher Jake Arrieta claimed his 10th victory in an 8-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

“Batting practice is the most overrated component in major league baseball,” Chicago manager Joe Maddon said. “It gets people tired and creates bad habits.”

Jason Heyward, Anthony Rizzo, Miguel Montero and Kris Bryant hit home runs. That fell one shy of matching the team’s high for the season but ensured the Cubs’ 13th win in the last 17 games.

Arrieta (10-1) threw 105 pitches and went seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits, with two walks and three strikeouts. Arrieta also had two hits and scored a run.

Arrieta’s 10th victory matches Washington’s Stephen Strasburg for the league lead. Arrieta didn’t win his 10th game last year until July 12.

“Arrieta pitched really well,” Maddon said. “And how about his offense, too. Day game, it’s hot, he runs the bases and gets them out one-two-three in the next inning. Talk about being in shape.”

Travis Wood worked a scoreless eighth inning and Trevor Cahill pitched a scoreless ninth inning to close the game.

Atlanta starter Matt Wisler (2-7) lost his fourth straight decision and was roughed up for the second game in a row. Wisler pitched only four innings for the second consecutive start and allowed five runs on seven hits, with three home runs.

“I’ve got to find a way to keep the ball in the ballpark,” Wisler said. “I’ve got to find a way to get in the zone and execute my breaking pitches.”

The Cubs scored in the first inning when Heyward, a former Brave, hit a long solo homer, his fourth, into the seats in right field. It was his first career homer against the Braves.

Chicago wasted an opportunity in the third inning by failing to score after having runners on second and third with none out.

“It was an uphill battle,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “It got away from us a little bit and a little bit is a whole lot against (Arrieta).”

The Cubs scored times to take a 5-0 lead. Rizzo, back in the lineup after sitting out Friday’s game because of tightness in his back, led off with a long homer to right, his 14th.

It was Rizzo’s 100th homer since 2013, tied with Giancarlo Stanton of Miami for the most in that span.

After singles by second baseman Ben Zobrist and left fielder Chris Coghlan, Montero hit a three-run homer, his third.

“That four runs made it difficult for them,” Maddon said. “Miggy’s home run was big, but we played a good game.”

The Braves got a run back in the fourth. Right fielder Nick Markakis doubled and scored on a single by third baseman Adonis Garcia.

The Cubs added two more in the fifth. Bryant hit a two-run homer, his 15th, against reliever Eric O‘Flaherty.

Chicago made it 8-1 with a run in the sixth on an RBI-double by center fielder Dexter Fowler.

The Braves got a run in the seventh when Ender Inciarte tripled in Jace Peterson.

NOTES: Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo was back in the lineup Saturday after missing Friday’s game because of tightness in his back. He could not pinpoint the issue and said it could have been caused by a hotel bed. Manager Joe Maddon also started Chris Coghlan, obtained in a trade with Oakland on Wednesday, in left field. ... Atlanta changed its starting pitcher for the final game of the series Sunday, which will be the final appearance for the Cubs at Turner Field. The Braves are moving scheduled starter RHP Aaron Blair to Monday for the series opener against Cincinnati and will instead use RHP John Gant ((0-0, 6.17 ERA), who was recalled when RHP Williams Perez went to the 15-day disabled list with a strained right rotator cuff on June 8. The Cubs will start LHP Jon Lester (7-3, 2.06 ERA) on Sunday.