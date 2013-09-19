Preview: Cubs at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have dominated the Chicago Cubs over the past three seasons, but they’ve never swept a four-game series from their National League Central rivals. That can change Thursday when the host Brewers aim for their fifth straight victory and their seventh in eight games. Milwaukee leads the season series 13-5 and has won 36 of 51 meetings over the past three campaigns.

The Brewers are after their first four-game sweep of any opponent since they did it to the Dodgers in Los Angeles from May 28-31, 2012. The Cubs already have been on the wrong end of one four-game sweep this year, dropping four straight at home against the Dodgers from Aug. 1-4. Chicago has lost five straight and seven of eight and has the second-worst record in the National League at 63-89.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (3-4, 5.49 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (10-9, 3.46)

Arrieta got off to a terrific start with Chicago but has allowed four runs in each of his last two outings. He didn’t get a decision last time out at Pittsburgh, giving up four runs - three earned - on six hits over five innings. The 27-year-old is 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA in two starts against Milwaukee, both since joining the Cubs.

Lohse is coming off his first complete game since 2011 after tossing a four-hitter against Cincinnati on Friday for his first win since Aug. 20. The 34-year-old retired 24 of the last 25 batters he faced in that outing and did not give up an extra-base hit. Originally drafted by the Cubs, Lohse is 5-5 with a 5.14 ERA in 19 starts against his former organization.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee starting pitchers have recorded quality starts in 13 of 16 games this month.

2. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 5-for-37 during the current road trip but is 6-for-14 with two doubles versus Lohse.

3. Brewers SS Jean Segura left Wednesday’s game after the first inning with a strained right hamstring and is listed as day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Cubs 4