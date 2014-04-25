Preview: Cubs at Brewers

Matt Garza doesn’t figure to lack for motivation when he starts for the Milwaukee Brewers against the visiting Chicago Cubs on Friday. Garza went 21-18 in 2 1/2 seasons with the Cubs before being traded to Texas last season and signing with the Brewers as a free agent in the offseason. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the Cubs in spring training and told the Chicago Sun-Times: “I’m going to try to kick their teeth in every time I get a chance.”

Milwaukee has won five of its last six games and possesses the top record in the major leagues at 16-6. Chicago has the second-worst record in the NL after splitting four games with the woeful Arizona Diamondbacks. “It’s tough,” Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro told reporters. “We lose a lot of games, close games. It hurts sometimes when you lose games that you were winning.”

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Plus2 (Chicago), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Carlos Villanueva (1-4, 10.93 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (0-2, 4.50)

Villanueva has been torched over his last two outings, giving up 14 runs and 19 hits in just 7 2/3 innings. He has lasted five frames in only one of his three starts but does have 13 strikeouts against just one walk in 14 total innings. Villanueva is 1-0 with a 2.77 ERA in five career appearances (one start) against the Brewers, for whom he pitched from 2006-10.

Garza was roughed up by Pittsburgh in his last outing but escaped with a no-decision after giving up six runs (five earned) and eight hits in five innings. He lost 1-0 to Atlanta in his Milwaukee debut on April 2 and has struggled since. Garza is 0-2 with a 3.00 ERA in two career starts against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee went 13-6 against the Cubs last season.

2. Brewers RHP Francisco Rodriguez hasn’t allowed a run in 12 appearances and has converted all nine save opportunities.

3. Chicago OF Justin Ruggiano (hamstring) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Thursday and could miss close to a month.

PREDICTION: Brewers 9, Cubs 4