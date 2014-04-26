Preview: Cubs at Brewers

Even the most optimistic Milwaukee Brewers fans probably didn’t see this coming. The Brewers are 11 games above .500 for the first time since the end of the 2011 season and look to add to the majors’ best record when they host the Chicago Cubs in the middle game of a three-game series Saturday. The Cubs occupy the National League Central cellar and have lost three straight following their first back-to-back wins of the season. Milwaukee has won six of its last seven, including a 5-2 victory in the series opener in which Carlos Gomez and Ryan Braun each had three hits. Braun, who is 7-for-19 with a homer against scheduled Chicago starter Travis Wood, has multiple hits in four of his last six games and is 11-for-23 with three home runs and eight RBIs during that stretch. The Cubs will try to get their offense going against a pitcher who has puzzled them in Marco Estrada.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Travis Wood (1-2, 2.52 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Marco Estrada (1-1, 2.66)

Wood has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last three outings and has recorded quality starts in three of his four turns this season but has only one win to show for it. He matched his season and career highs with nine strikeouts in a win over Arizona on Monday, helping himself at the plate with a homer and four RBIs. Wood is 3-2 with a 3.33 ERA in eight games (seven starts) versus the Brewers, but he is 0-2 in three starts against them since winning twice in 2011.

Estrada has recorded three straight quality starts and hasn’t allowed more than three runs in any of his four outings. He hasn’t gotten much run support lately, however, and has taken a loss and a no-decision in his last two turns despite pitching well enough to win. Estrada is 4-0 with a 3.74 ERA in 11 games (six starts) versus the Cubs and earned the win in two of his three starts against them last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee RHP Francisco Rodriguez has not allowed a run in 13 appearances and is 10-for-10 in save chances, tying Francisco Cordero (2007) for the franchise record for saves before the end of April.

2. The left-handed hitters in the middle of Chicago’s lineup - 1B Anthony Rizzo (1-for-15) and RF Nate Schierholtz (1-for-8) - have been awful against Estrada.

3. The Brewers are 13-0 when they outhit their opponent and 16-0 when they score three or more runs.

PREDICTION: Brewers 4, Cubs 3