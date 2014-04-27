Preview: Cubs at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers can wrap up their fourth series sweep Sunday, something they didn’t do until late-July last season. The Brewers try to finish a three-game sweep of the visiting Chicago Cubs, who have dropped four straight following their only back-to-back wins of the season. Milwaukee has won seven of eight and owns the best record in baseball at 18-6.

The Brewers bench will be awfully thin for the series finale, as backup catcher Martin Maldonado continues to serve a five-game suspension and right fielder Ryan Braun (strained intercostal) and shortstop Jean Segura (facial laceration) are likely to sit out. Segura was injured Saturday when Braun hit him in the face with a practice swing in the Brewers’ dugout; he did not suffer a concussion or fracture. Milwaukee might not need its offensive stars to beat the Cubs, who have managed only nine hits in the first two games of the series and have scored three or fewer runs in three straight contests.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (3-1, 2.60 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (3-0, 2.19)

Hammel’s 0.69 WHIP leads the majors and he has recorded quality starts in each of his first four outings for Chicago. He was terrific last time out, holding Arizona to one run and four hits over seven innings in a 9-2 victory. Hammel is 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA in four starts against the Brewers, but he hasn’t faced them since 2011 and hasn’t beaten them since 2010.

The Brewers are 4-0 when Peralta starts, and the 24-year-old Dominican has recorded three straight quality starts and earned the win in each. He gave up three runs (two earned) over 6 1/3 innings last time out against San Diego, matching his season high with six strikeouts. Peralta is 2-2 with a 3.07 ERA in five starts against the Cubs, but he has had trouble with Chicago stars Starlin Castro (7-for-16, one homer) and Anthony Rizzo (5-for-13, 2 homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. The Brewers have not lost a game in a weekend series this season — they’re 4-0 on Friday, 4-0 on Saturday and 3-0 on Sunday.

2. Cubs batters have struck out 23 times in the first two games of the series.

3. Milwaukee is 14-0 when it outhits its opponent and 17-0 when it scores three or more runs.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Brewers 3