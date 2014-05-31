Preview: Cubs at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are hitting the ball at a franchise record-setting clip, and they’ll try to keep it up against the visiting Chicago Cubs on Saturday. The Brewers smacked 16 hits in an 11-5 rout in the series opener and have reached double digits in hits in nine straight contests, tying the club record established in 1983 and matched in 2011. Milwaukee has won three straight while the Cubs have lost three in a row.

Cubs starter Jason Hammel looks to outduel fellow right-hander Wily Peralta for the second time this season after Hammel pitched seven scoreless innings in a 4-0 victory April 27. Young Chicago stars Starlin Castro (9-for-19, two homers) and Anthony Rizzo (6-for-16, two homers) have given Peralta fits. Brewers slugger Ryan Braun, who smacked his first home run at Miller Park in more than a year Friday, is 5-for-11 against Hammel.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (5-3, 3.08 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (4-4, 2.12)

After recording seven straight quality starts to begin the season, Hammel has not made it through six innings in any of his last three outings. He pitched five scoreless frames last time out at San Diego before getting touched for three runs in the sixth and chased with two outs in the frame. The 31-year-old is 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA in five starts against the Brewers.

The Brewers have dropped the last four games Peralta has started and he has been hung with the loss in three of them. A lack of run support has been the primary culprit, though, as Peralta has not allowed more than three runs in any of his last nine starts. Peralta is 2-3 with a 3.22 ERA in six starts against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez is riding a 10-game hitting streak and LF Khris Davis has hit safely in eight straight.

2. Castro has reached base in his last 14 games at Miller Park dating to Aug. 22, 2012.

3. Brewers 3B Aramis Ramirez is scheduled to take part in a rehab assignment at Class-A Wisconsin on Sunday and Monday before rejoining the team.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Cubs 4