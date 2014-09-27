Preview: Cubs at Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have to salvage one of their final two games to ensure a winning season, a notion that was almost unthinkable for most of the summer. Milwaukee hopes to lock up its third winning campaign in four years with a victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Saturday. The Brewers spent almost five full months atop the National League Central but have lost 21 of their last 29 games to fall within two games of .500 for the first time since they were 4-2.

Right-hander Wily Peralta has a chance to join Yovani Gallardo (2011) and Chris Capuano (2005) as the only Brewers pitchers to win 17 games since 1992. Cubs left-hander Tsuyoshi Wada aims for his first win in five road starts. The Cubs hold a 10-7 edge over the Brewers in 2014, clinching their first win in the season series since 2010.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Tsuyoshi Wada (4-3, 3.22 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Wily Peralta (16-11, 3.62)

The Cubs have lost Wada’s last four starts, and he hasn’t lasted more than five innings in the last three. The 33-year-old from Japan rebounded somewhat last time out, holding the Los Angeles Dodgers to one run and five hits over five innings, but he didn’t get a decision. Wada faced Milwaukee on Aug. 13 and earned the win, limiting the Brewers to two runs and five hits over 6 2/3 frames.

Peralta has been the poster boy for Milwaukee’s offensive troubles, as he has recorded four straight quality starts in September with only one win to show for them. He was outdueled by Pittsburgh’s Vance Worley on Sunday, taking the loss despite allowing only one run over seven innings. Peralta has struggled a bit against the Cubs, going 2-5 with a 4.10 ERA in eight starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 9-for-21 with five homers versus Peralta.

2. Brewers C Jonathan Lucroy has gone 0-for-17 over his past five games to drop his average from .305 to .296.

3. Chicago LF Chris Coghlan has recorded multiple hits in six of the last eight games he has started.

PREDICTION: Brewers 6, Cubs 4