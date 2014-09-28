Preview: Cubs at Brewers

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers close out the 2014 campaign Sunday by taking a look at pitchers who hope to fit into their clubs’ future plans. Visiting Chicago sends reclamation project Jacob Turner to the mound against resurgent Mike Fiers in the rubber match of the three-game series. The Brewers clinched their third winning season in four years with a 2-1 win Saturday.

Fiers racked up a career-high 14 strikeouts in six innings when he beat the Cubs on Aug. 14 at Wrigley Field and hasn’t allowed more than three runs in any of his nine starts this season. Chicago leads the season series 10-8 and has never beaten Milwaukee 11 times in a season. The last-place Cubs need a win to avoid hitting the 90-loss mark for the fourth consecutive season.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jacob Turner (5-11, 6.25 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Mike Fiers (6-4, 1.92)

Turner hasn’t solved the woes that led Miami to give up on him in August, allowing four or more earned runs in four of his five starts for the Cubs. Last time out against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he surrendered five runs (four earned) over five innings. The 23-year-old is 2-1 with a 2.00 ERA in five games (four starts) versus Milwaukee.

After a difficult 2013, Fiers has reestablished himself as a potential piece of the Brewers’ long-term rotation plans with a bounce-back season. The 29-year-old has lost his last two starts, but the Brewers mustered only one run between them while Fiers allowed three earned runs over 12 innings. Fiers is 2-0 with a 0.63 ERA in three games (two starts) against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs lead the majors with 1,465 strikeouts after fanning 16 times Saturday, the 12th time in 21 games they’ve had double-digit strikeouts.

2. Brewers SS Jean Segura, who has recorded consecutive multi-hit games for the first time since May 26-27, is 4-for-11 versus Turner.

3. Chicago is 0-79 when trailing after eight innings.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Cubs 4