Preview: Cubs at Brewers

The Chicago Cubs aren’t exactly reeling at a game over .500, but five losses in their last six games have tempered the optimism on the North Side. The Cubs will try to get back on track when they begin a three-game road series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

The Brewers took two of three from Chicago last weekend and are coming off a four-game split with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cubs dropped three of four to National League Central rival St. Louis this week, but the Cardinals are the hottest team in baseball and had to come back to win two of those games. “I‘m not discouraged by this series … We played really well for four games here,” Chicago manager Joe Maddon told reporters. “I like what I‘m seeing out of our guys a lot, not a little bit.” Right-handers Jason Hammel and Jimmy Nelson square off for the second time in five days.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (2-1, 3.73 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Jimmy Nelson (1-2, 4.03)

Hammel faced the Brewers on Sunday and recorded his third quality start in five outings this season. He allowed three runs and five hits over six innings and did not factor in the decision in a 5-3 defeat. The 32-year-old is 5-0 with a 2.20 ERA in seven career starts against Milwaukee, including 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA in four outings at Miller Park.

Nelson is winless in four starts since his season debut, but he has given the Brewers a chance in all but one of his five outings. The 25-year-old turned in a quality start Sunday against the Cubs, allowing three runs and seven hits over 6 2/3 innings, but he didn’t get a decision. Nelson is 0-2 with a 4.71 ERA in five outings (three starts) against Chicago.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers 1B Adam Lind has homered in consecutive games and is hitting .396 with five homers and 11 RBIs over his last 14 starts.

2. Chicago 2B Addison Russell is batting .343 during a 10-game hitting streak, the longest by a Cubs rookie since Mike Fontenot’s 12-game streak in 2007.

3. Milwaukee LF Khris Davis, who snapped an 0-for-18 skid with a single Thursday, is 1-for-7 with three strikeouts versus Hammel.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Brewers 4